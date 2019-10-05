GARRETSON, S.D. — Elk-Point Jefferson High School senior Ethan Hammitt scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Huskies on Friday with a 24-yard touchdown run for a 28-21 win.
Hammitt was had a hand in all four touchdowns for the Huskies. He threw for two touchdowns and he ran for a pair of scores on the ground.
Both of Hammitt's TD passes were to junior Tyler Goehring. Hammitt found Goehring in the first quarter on a 20-yard passing play, then again in the third quarter for 11 yards.
Hammitt's first rushing touchdown was for 3 yards early in the fourth quarter.
The Huskies senior quarterback had 85 passing yards and 78 rushing. Goehring earned 50 receiving yards.