GARRETSON, S.D. — Elk-Point Jefferson High School senior Ethan Hammitt scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Huskies on Friday with a 24-yard touchdown run for a 28-21 win. 

Hammitt was had a hand in all four touchdowns for the Huskies. He threw for two touchdowns and he ran for a pair of scores on the ground. 

Both of Hammitt's TD passes were to junior Tyler Goehring. Hammitt found Goehring in the first quarter on a 20-yard passing play, then again in the third quarter for 11 yards. 

Hammitt's first rushing touchdown was for 3 yards early in the fourth quarter. 

The Huskies senior quarterback had 85 passing yards and 78 rushing. Goehring earned 50 receiving yards. 

