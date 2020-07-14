Evan Neumann leads Kingsley-Pierson to district championship game

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- The roster may say he's a freshman on the Kingsley-Pierson baseball team, but Evan Neumann played like an upperclassmen on Tuesday against Lawton-Bronson.
Neumann drove home two runs and pitched five solid innings on the mound to help the Panthers (13-2) beat the Eagles 3-2 in a Class 1A-District 16 semifinal.
With the win, Kingsley-Pierson will play Hinton at 7 p.m. Saturday in Kingsley.
Neumann gave up a run in the top of the first inning. Luke Olesen had an RBI groundout, and that scored Hayden Dahlhauser.
Neumann made up for it by having a two-run single in the first inning that scored Matt Christophersen and Damon Schmid.
"That was huge," Neumann said. "I was really relieved. It meant a lot."
That calmed Neumann down on the mound. Neumann didn't allow a run in the final three innings that he pitched. He gave up three hits.
Neumann also walked three and struck out four hitters.
"I took my time and I didn't rush," Neumann said. "I threw strikes. You can't overthink it and just take it as it's another game."
Neumann may be a quiet freshman by nature, but Panthers coach Taylor Doeschot knows that Neumann handles his business well on the diamond, no matter what his job is.
"It's going to be exciting in the next few years to develop as a player," Doeschot said. "He's a quiet kid, but he knows what he's doing when he steps on the baseball diamond. He played a lot of baseball as a young kid, a lot of big games. It doesn't really seem to bother him in a game like tonight."
Neumann threw 69 pitches and 45 of them were for strikes.
Schmid then came in to get the save for the Panthers. He threw the final two innings. He allowed a run, and that came in the sixth inning when Matt Peters scored on a Jackson Howe error.
Schmid knew he pitched in a high-pressure spot, but he knew he was ready to go when Doeschot called his number.
"It was very nervewracking, but I tried to keep my calm because I knew I had to throw strikes," Schmid said. "I think I did that pretty well. It put a lot of pressure on me, and they look on me to do the same (as Neumann)."
Schmid felt more comfortable pitching from the stretch in the seventh inning. His first couple pitches to Brandon Kron in the seventh came from the wind-up, but then he switched to the stretch.
Schmid ended up walking Kron, but then he struck out the next three batters to send the Panthers to Saturday's district title game.
"I just had more control," Schmid said. "I feel like it shortens up my movements and makes me feel more comfortable."
Schmid threw 45 pitches and had 23 strikes.
The Panthers' third run came in the third inning on an RBI groundout from Howe.
The Eagles had three hits and Dahlhauser had two of them.
Olesen took the loss, as he allowed three runs on eight hits. Olesen walked two and struck out one.
The Eagles end the season at 9-5, but coach Ryan Denney felt like it was a successful season.
"Right now, it hurts, but I think if we take a week or so, we'll take a look at the season and be pretty happy about our season," Denney said. "We got better throughout the season, and that's what I look for as a coach."
