Evan Neumann leads Kingsley-Pierson to district championship game

"It's going to be exciting in the next few years to develop as a player," Doeschot said. "He's a quiet kid, but he knows what he's doing when he steps on the baseball diamond. He played a lot of baseball as a young kid, a lot of big games. It doesn't really seem to bother him in a game like tonight."

Neumann threw 69 pitches and 45 of them were for strikes.

Schmid then came in to get the save for the Panthers. He threw the final two innings. He allowed a run, and that came in the sixth inning when Matt Peters scored on a Jackson Howe error.

Schmid knew he pitched in a high-pressure spot, but he knew he was ready to go when Doeschot called his number.

"It was very nervewracking, but I tried to keep my calm because I knew I had to throw strikes," Schmid said. "I think I did that pretty well. It put a lot of pressure on me, and they look on me to do the same (as Neumann)."

Schmid felt more comfortable pitching from the stretch in the seventh inning. His first couple pitches to Brandon Kron in the seventh came from the wind-up, but then he switched to the stretch.

Schmid ended up walking Kron, but then he struck out the next three batters to send the Panthers to Saturday's district title game.