Exira-EHK girls basketball closes out MMCRU's season in Class 1A state quarterfinals

For MMCRU, the magic just ran out.

Down by nine points at halftime of Wednesday’s Class 1A quarterfinal against 23-0 Exira-EHK, the MMCRU girls basketball team erupted for 24 third-quarter points to take a five-point lead, with eight minutes left in the game.

With 10 straight wins to end the season, a 21-2 overall record, and late-game momentum on their side, the Royals looked like they might be on their way to pulling off an upset victory. But in the fourth quarter, the clock hit midnight on MMCRU’s magical run, as E-EHK outscored the Royals 17-10, to secure the 60-55 victory at Wells Fargo Arena.

With the loss, MMCRU’s first state tournament run in program history came to an end.

The game started off as a back and forth battle. MMCRU kicked it off with a 6-0 run, but Exira answered with a 7-0 run of its own to take the lead. At the end of the first, MMCRU had a 10-9 advantage.

In the second quarter, the Spartans began to pull away, as they ended the first half with eight unanswered points, the final six of which came on back to back 3-pointers from sophomore Shay Burmeister. At the mid-game break, the Spartans led the Royals, 30-21.