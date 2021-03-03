Exira-EHK girls basketball closes out MMCRU's season in Class 1A state quarterfinals

For MMCRU, the magic just ran out.
Down by nine points at halftime of Wednesday’s Class 1A quarterfinal against 23-0 Exira-EHK, the MMCRU girls basketball team erupted for 24 third-quarter points to take a five-point lead, with eight minutes left in the game.
With 10 straight wins to end the season, a 21-2 overall record, and late-game momentum on their side, the Royals looked like they might be on their way to pulling off an upset victory. But in the fourth quarter, the clock hit midnight on MMCRU’s magical run, as E-EHK outscored the Royals 17-10, to secure the 60-55 victory at Wells Fargo Arena.
With the loss, MMCRU’s first state tournament run in program history came to an end.
The game started off as a back and forth battle. MMCRU kicked it off with a 6-0 run, but Exira answered with a 7-0 run of its own to take the lead. At the end of the first, MMCRU had a 10-9 advantage.
In the second quarter, the Spartans began to pull away, as they ended the first half with eight unanswered points, the final six of which came on back to back 3-pointers from sophomore Shay Burmeister. At the mid-game break, the Spartans led the Royals, 30-21.
But in the third quarter, MMCRU erupted for 24 points to erase the nine-point deficit. At the start of the fourth, the Royals were ahead, 45-43, but fell in the final frame as EEHK put up a game-winning 17 points.
“There were a lot of game-changers that unfortunately did not go out way,” MMCRU coach Gillian Letsche said. “We still fought back and did everything we possibly could to get the momentum back. Unfortunately we did not come out on top tonight.”
A pair of players, juniors Emily Dreckman and Ellie Hilbrands, provided the vast majority of the points for MMCRU. Dreckman scored 20 on 7-of-18 shooting, along with three 3-pointers, while Hilbrands scored 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting, with nine rebounds.
Hilbrands also led the Royals in rebounds with nine, while Dreckman pulled in eight.
On the other side, Exira-EHK had four players put up double-digit points totals, led by sophomore Quinn Grubbs, who scored 25. Shay Burmeister had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting, while Mollie Rasmussen and Macy Emgarten scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. As a team, Exira-EHK shot 52. 4 percent from the field. while MMCRU shot 37.3 percent.
With the loss, MMCRU ends a season where it finished with the fourth-most points in Class 1A, and also finished fourth in assists. The loss also snaps the team’s 10-game winning streak.
“They’ve had determination since Day 1,” Letsche said. “I’m very proud of these girls. Each and every one of them has put heart into this team and gotten us to this point. I can’t be more proud.”
The Royals will return three of their top four scorers next season, with only seniors Jaylen Bork and Molly Reuter graduating.
It had been awhile since the towns of MMCRU had seen state tournament basketball. Marcus last made the state tournament in 1986, while Remsen-Union’s most recent trip was in 1981. This year marked the first time the combined forces of MMCRU made it to Wells Fargo Arena.
“In the beginning, we said since Marcus or Remsen went to state, it had been since 1986 and 1981, so let’s make some history tonight with MMCRU,” Letsche said. “We did that, and we did make history. Hopefully next year we can make some more history.”
With the win, Exira-EHK clinches a spot in Friday’s Class 1A quarterfinal. The Spartans will play No. 1 seed Bishop Garrigan at 2 p.m.
