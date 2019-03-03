SERGEANT BLUFF | Draped with the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s long white state basketball pennant partially covering his 6-foot-2 frame following a 50-38 come-from-behind triumph over Spirit Lake in the Class 3A Substate 1 final at the Tyson Events Center, Sam DeMoss noticed something different about his senior basketball season.
Expectations changed.
While the Sergeant Bluff-Luton teams in the previous two years weren’t predicted to travel far at the 3A state tournament, this one is. The Warriors were ranked second in the Associated Press’ final 3A state rankings and are seeded second heading into the program’s overall, fourth state berth.
Even last year’s team, which returned DeMoss, Conner Groves and Daniel Wright from the 17-10 squad that traveled all the way to the 2017 3A state finals, wasn’t expected to defeat high-flying Oskaloosa in the first round.
Credit it to the seven returning athletes from last year’s 15-10 squad who kept dreaming and have combined their talents to form a 20-3 season. Four of them head into Tuesday’s 2:45 p.m. first-round game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines against seventh-seeded Winterset (16-6) with double-figure scoring averages.
“This was obviously, the goal coming into the season,” said DeMoss, part of a team that enters the state tourney riding a 13-game winning streak.
“We had to deal with something we hadn’t had to deal with before, the expectation to get here. It is kind of kind of different playing as the favorite.”
Dating back to last year’s nine straight wins it took to get to Wells Fargo, Coach Adam Vander Schaaf has guided the Warriors to wins in 29 of their last 33 games. It’s the second straight year of four double-digit scorers, a list that includes DeMoss (13.9 ppg), the 6-foot-1 Groves (16.7), the 6-8 junior Wright (15.0) and 6-7 sophomore Jake Layman (10.1).
“This was kind of a different role for us,” said Vander Schaaf. “We had kind of embraced the role of underdog, previously. We had conversations about how to handle that role, being a favored team when other teams are gunning for you.
“I think our approach has been really good. We have stayed hungry. We found different ways to win games. It is different, but we aren’t complaining at all. We are happy to be heading back to Des Moines.”
Five different Warriors have taken the scoring lead in games this season. Groves, who heads into the state tournament with 1,044 career points, made it 10 times he’s been the leader following a 22-point performance in the substate final.
Third following first-place East and runner-up West in the Missouri River Activities Conference race, Sergeant Bluff-Luton was 9-1 when Groves was the scoring leader, scoring at a 23.3 clip during that circumstance.
Wright, a 56.4 percent shooter with a 9.6 rebound average and 11 double-doubles, was the top scorer five times with the Warriors winning four of those games. Vander Schaaf’s squad was 3-1 when DeMoss took the lead, 3-0 when Layman was tops and received 22 points from 6-foot junior Deric Fitzgerald (6.4 ppg) in a win.
The Warriors can defeat an opponent in a number of ways, because of their versatility and scoring balance. Groves and DeMoss have made 62 and 26 three-point baskets, respectively, yet can both slash to the basket. It was almost like the parting of the Red Sea when DeMoss, during his 10-point fourth quarter against Spirit Lake when following excellent ball reversal after a Fitzgerald defensive rebound, spotted an opening in the lane and cut through for a basket good for a 44-37 lead with 2:34 before the final buzzer.
Layman, like his Twin Tower partner Wright, is shooting well-above 50 percent. Those two have combined for 50 treys and 137 assists. Fitzgerald, whose second-quarter three-pointer was part of the rally from a six-point deficit, has 23 treys.
“Our team is a balanced team,” said Vander Schaaf, whose teams have been 2-2 the last two state tournament seasons. “Throughout the year, we have scored inside. We have scored outside. We have four double-digit scoring averages on the team. I’d say it’s teamwork and being versatile when we have to. We have gotten better defensively the second half of the season as well.”
The expectation of the 14th-year head coach is to win Tuesday against Winterset, which has two double-digit scorers, led by 6-foot junior Easton Darling’s 20.5 scoring average. Casey Kleemeier, a 5-11 senior, scores at a 15.0 clip.
“It’s going to take a lot of fight, a lot of team effort,” said Groves. “All of these teams at state are going to be really good. We have to play how we got to state. I think we will do a great job. Hopefully, we will come out on top at the state tournament.”