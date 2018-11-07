CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Right from the start, it was apparent that these MOC-Floyd Valley and Mount Vernon volleyball teams were evenly-matched.
After all, Mount Vernon started four sophomores. MOC-Floyd Valley featured three starting sophs.
The difference? Mount Vernon’s seniors and their previous state tournament experience. Rory Light, one of three seniors from the 34-8 team that reached the 2016 Class 3A state tournament semifinals, pounded 21 kills as the sixth-seeded Mustangs clipped MOC-Floyd Valley 26-14, 25-11, 23-25, 25-18 Wednesday afternoon in a first-round 3A match at the U.S. Cellular Center.