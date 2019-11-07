Experienced Remsen St. Mary's ready for second round playoff game

Remsen St. Mary's football coach Zach Arnold knew his team was going to be ahead of the learning curve this season.
Last fall the Hawks went 6-3, then didn't graduate a single player. So even though a few freshmen were added to the mix, most of the team knew the systems and the schemes that they were going to run this season.
That's made RSM a well-oiled machine as the Hawks go into their second-round 8-man playoff matchup on Friday at 7 p.m. at home against Fremont-Mills. The winner earns a spot in the semifinals in Cedar Falls
"That certainly helped, keeping the chemistry," Arnold said. "Last year was a lot of rep building and a year to develop and understand the scheme."
After dropping three games last season and missing the playoffs, the Hawks (10-0) haven't lost a game this season and were a top-four team in the RPI rankings. Their closest game was the season-opener against Audubon, which got the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, 26-25. RSM also defeated Harris-Lake Park 54-24.
Fremont-Mills is 9-1 on the season with the lone loss coming against Audubon, 23-0. The Knights got by Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-6 in the first round of the playoffs.
Fremont-Mills is one-dimensional on offense, leaning on running back Seth Malcom, who has rushed for 1,578 yards and 27 touchdowns on only 121 carries - a 13.0 yards per carry average. Colton Hauschild has 337 yards and seven touchdowns and James Switzer has 311 yards on 38 carries. The Knights have only passed for 456 yards this season.
"(Malcom) is a really good runner but I think their quarterback can run the ball and they have proved that their backup can run," Arnold said. "I am not saying they can't throw the ball but they like to run it. If that's what they are comfortable doing, take that away and make them do something else."
The Hawks have been good at taking away a team's strength this season. The Hawks have only allowed more than 20 points three times this season - 25 to Audubon, 34 to Harris-Lake Park and 28 in last week's first-round playoff win over East Mills. RSM has four shutouts on the season and held Kingsley-Pierson to only two points.
You have free articles remaining.
If the Hawks can force Fremont-Mills to pass, that would play to RSM's advantage. Damen Brownmiller, Brenden Fisch and Noah Schroeder each have three interceptions for the Hawks, who have 16 total interceptions as a team.
Schroeder leads the team with 113.5 tackles, the second-most in the state, and 16 stops for a loss. Skyler Waldschmitt leads the state with 15 sacks and he is second in the state with 29 solo tackles for a loss.
"Our big thing on defense is playing with speed, understanding where you need to fill and the person you are responsible for," Arnold said. "The biggest thing I've looked for is an effective pass rush without having to blitz. Skyler is big and strong and he's smart and he makes that quarterback hurry. He's also been effective in the run and you can't push him around."
Fremont-Mills has only allowed more than two points three times - 23 to Audubon in a loss, 42 to Bedford and 21 to East Mills.
But for as good as the Knights are playing on defense, RSM's offense has been unstoppable since week two. After being held to 26 points against Audubon, the Hawks have scored 50 or more points in eight games this season. The ninth instance was a forfeit win over Siouxland Christian.
"We knew coming into the season that we had a lot of weapons and a lot of speed," Arnold said. "You can't key on one guy. We have an array of athletes to cover. That's the goal, score a lot of points. It comes down to execution. You put a good defense out there and you have to go out and play hard."
Blaine Harpenau leads RSM's offense with 1,300 yards passing and 26 touchdowns. He's completed 64.8 percent of his passes and he has rushed for 833 yards and 21 touchdowns. He's averaging 8.1 yards per carry.
Harpenau doesn't lead the team in rushing, though. Jeremy Koenck, who rushed for 261 yards last week, has 932 yards and 12 touchdowns this season on 107 carries - 8.7 yards per carry.
Waldschmitt has 23 receptions for 456 yards and eight touchdowns and Austin Jensen has 20 receptions for 452 yards and 12 touchdowns.