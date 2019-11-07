Experienced Remsen St. Mary's ready for second round playoff game

"(Malcom) is a really good runner but I think their quarterback can run the ball and they have proved that their backup can run," Arnold said. "I am not saying they can't throw the ball but they like to run it. If that's what they are comfortable doing, take that away and make them do something else."

The Hawks have been good at taking away a team's strength this season. The Hawks have only allowed more than 20 points three times this season - 25 to Audubon, 34 to Harris-Lake Park and 28 in last week's first-round playoff win over East Mills. RSM has four shutouts on the season and held Kingsley-Pierson to only two points.

If the Hawks can force Fremont-Mills to pass, that would play to RSM's advantage. Damen Brownmiller, Brenden Fisch and Noah Schroeder each have three interceptions for the Hawks, who have 16 total interceptions as a team.

Schroeder leads the team with 113.5 tackles, the second-most in the state, and 16 stops for a loss. Skyler Waldschmitt leads the state with 15 sacks and he is second in the state with 29 solo tackles for a loss.