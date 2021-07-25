Family week gives Iowa high school athletes, coaches, administrators a break

MASON CITY, Iowa — There is a grind when it comes to being a high school sport athlete, coach and activities director in the state of Iowa.

With multiple sports in each weather season, finding time to relax can be challenging at times and on many occasions, feel impossible.

Until Sunday.

That is the official start date of the first "Family Week" introduced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IAHSAA) and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU).

"It's been talked about a long time, but finally incorporated for this year," Waterloo West activities director and head girls basketball coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. "Tom Keating, now the head of the athletic association, was one of the main drivers of this and he felt it was very important. He pushed for it."

It will be treated as a no contact period that starts on Sunday and will run through the first day in August. The state baseball tournament – slated to start on Monday for Class 1A and 2A in Carroll, and for 3A and 4A kicking things off on Wednesday in Iowa City – are exempt this year.

Starting with the unified 2021-22 athletic calendar, the state baseball tournament's start dates will be adjusted to accommodate with family week.