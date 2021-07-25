Family week gives Iowa high school athletes, coaches, administrators a break

MASON CITY, Iowa — There is a grind when it comes to being a high school sport athlete, coach and activities director in the state of Iowa.
With multiple sports in each weather season, finding time to relax can be challenging at times and on many occasions, feel impossible.
Until Sunday.
That is the official start date of the first "Family Week" introduced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IAHSAA) and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU).
"It's been talked about a long time, but finally incorporated for this year," Waterloo West activities director and head girls basketball coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. "Tom Keating, now the head of the athletic association, was one of the main drivers of this and he felt it was very important. He pushed for it."
It will be treated as a no contact period that starts on Sunday and will run through the first day in August. The state baseball tournament – slated to start on Monday for Class 1A and 2A in Carroll, and for 3A and 4A kicking things off on Wednesday in Iowa City – are exempt this year.
Starting with the unified 2021-22 athletic calendar, the state baseball tournament's start dates will be adjusted to accommodate with family week.
"This will provide a built-in break for everyone involved in Iowa high school athletics – participants, parents, coaches, officials, and school administrators – and an opportunity to prioritize family, friends, rest, and activities away from sports," IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said.
The three priorities listed by Berger are what sticks out to Mason City activities director Tracy Johnson.
"Sometimes everybody gets so involved with it they forget to take that time away and kind of re-charge and allow their body to reset," he said. "It is a good time for everybody for reset."
According to a press release sent out by the IHSAA and IGHSAU, there can be no athletic activities within member schools during that week. All high school students, including incoming ninth graders, are covered under the non-contact period. Contact with coaches is not to occur on or off school premises. The use of school facilities is prohibited during the eight-day period.
A week in Johnson's mind is plenty long in order to combat with the full slate of sports that the state has on its plate.
"With the way our seasons coincide, there's no way to have a two-week window," Johnson said.