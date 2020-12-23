FEMALE CROSS COUNTRY ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Kaia Downs sticks with strategy en route to third-place finish

The season — as well as the third-place finish at state — also served as a boost in recruiting. Downs wasn’t sure how she was going to be recruited this season with the coronavirus pandemic affecting several aspects of sports. Recruiting was no different.

Downs wanted to show off what she could do at the next level, and she was cognizant of that even when she was working out over the summer.

On top of that, Downs was among runners nationwide who didn’t have a track and field season.

“Running isn't a money-making college sport, so you have to show that you're a top athlete and top person academically,” Downs said. “For me, school comes pretty easy, so I don't have to worry about that, but for the running part, I was able to focus on that more because schools just, it's not an afterthought, but it's just not like a blockade, I guess.”

Downs didn’t receive much attention until after the state meet, and Clarahan had to reassure her that that could be the case.

She learned to be patient to receive attention from colleges, and she’ll use that same approach in picking a college or university.

“I think I'm trying to just go in with the flow, whatever looks good to me,” Downs said. “I don't think I'm going to try to force a decision by the beginning of next cross country or after state, but I think whatever coach I talk to and is a good fit for me, that's when I'll make the decision.”

