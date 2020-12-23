FEMALE CROSS COUNTRY ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Kaia Downs sticks with strategy en route to third-place finish

SIOUX CITY — East High School junior Kaia Downs knew she was going to have to compete against herself going into this cross country season.
She wasn’t a big fan of having to prepare to race against the clock, because she knew that there wasn’t anyone else in the Siouxland who could compete with her for a full 5,000 meters.
Even though Downs didn’t like that strategy, it paid off for her in her final race of the season.
Downs got to race against some girls in the final half of the state championship race, and since she trained herself to race against the clock, Downs — the 2020 Journal female cross country runner of the year — passed two runners late to finish third in the Class 4A girls race on Oct. 30.
Downs’ time was 18 minutes, 20 seconds, being the only runner from western Iowa to finish in the top-20.
Downs was in sixth place with less than a mile to go. The lead pack was coming around the corner where it goes uphill, and the Black Raiders junior saw which runners were around her.
They were familiar faces.
Three weeks earlier, the Black Raiders went to go run at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, which is the same venue for the state meet in Fort Dodge.
Ankeny and West Des Moines Valley also competed at that same meet. At that meet on Oct. 8, the pace started out slow and the runners waited until about the halfway mark to pick up the pace.
Downs wasn’t sure how to react to that, as that was the first time since the 2019 state meet that Downs had runners around her.
Downs didn’t adjust quickly enough, and she finished in seventh place with a time of 19:21.
“That was something that I hadn't competed against before yet, is someone else setting the pace, I had always set the pace that made me comfortable, and then I had gone when I wanted to, but if I wanted a place in this race, I was going to have to go with those girls,” Down said.
On the bus ride home, Downs and co-coach Rick Clarahan talked about what adjustments she needed to make in order for that to not happen again at the state meet.
“We talked all week and we kept saying that we have to be prepared for whenever they come,” Clarahan said. “If they make a move and you don’t react quick enough, you’re going to have to make a surge. Just be ready for whatever happens. She did that.”
She was ready.
Downs first passed Johnston senior Bella Heikes to get into fifth place, but Downs wanted more.
Micah Poellet of Linn-Mar was then in front of Downs and Heikes, and Downs set her sights on the Lions senior.
Downs also passed one more runner in that stretch and kicked hard enough to hold off Heikes for third place. Heikes only finished two-tenths of a second behind Downs.
“It made me think that maybe those girls that I'm ranked above are better than me, for a little bit, but then I realized, no, one bad race doesn't determine how valuable of a runner I am,” Downs said.
Downs wanted to just give up during the regular season. Sure, she was winning meets left and right, but there was no one around to really challenge her. North’s Elizabeth Jordan usually finished behind her, but it wasn’t compared to the level of competition that Iowa freshman Amber Aesoph threw at Downs when Aesoph ran at Bishop Heelan.
Downs had to adjust to that, and the East coaching staff — which also includes Nick Gaul — worked with Downs on splits and things to work on that could challenge her throughout the regular season.
There was no one around Downs — except in the two Fort Dodge meets — to challenge the Black Raiders junior stride-for-stride.
Clarahan kept reminding Downs that times sometimes don’t matter. Sometimes there will be bad days.
“I think that I just thought it was going to be easy, that I was just going to be able to run as fast as I was,” Downs said. “But that's not the case. When you have someone with you, they're forcing you to run faster than you think you would, to run faster per mile. But when you're by yourself, you're just, there's no one there forcing you, making you will yourself to do better.”
The season — as well as the third-place finish at state — also served as a boost in recruiting. Downs wasn’t sure how she was going to be recruited this season with the coronavirus pandemic affecting several aspects of sports. Recruiting was no different.
Downs wanted to show off what she could do at the next level, and she was cognizant of that even when she was working out over the summer.
On top of that, Downs was among runners nationwide who didn’t have a track and field season.
“Running isn't a money-making college sport, so you have to show that you're a top athlete and top person academically,” Downs said. “For me, school comes pretty easy, so I don't have to worry about that, but for the running part, I was able to focus on that more because schools just, it's not an afterthought, but it's just not like a blockade, I guess.”
Downs didn’t receive much attention until after the state meet, and Clarahan had to reassure her that that could be the case.
She learned to be patient to receive attention from colleges, and she’ll use that same approach in picking a college or university.
“I think I'm trying to just go in with the flow, whatever looks good to me,” Downs said. “I don't think I'm going to try to force a decision by the beginning of next cross country or after state, but I think whatever coach I talk to and is a good fit for me, that's when I'll make the decision.”