First day of 2021-22 season begins with practices, normalcy

SIOUX CITY — Whistles could be heard at various practice fields all around the Siouxland on Monday morning, then in the evening.

It meant that the 2021-22 athletic sports season at the high school levels began with the first day of practice in football, volleyball, cross country, girls swimming and diving, South Dakota prep soccer and fall golf.

The season began on time and it just seemed more normal.

Bishop Heelan coach Chad Moseman was eager to have the first practice be held on time, and he was also just as happy to have some normalcy return to the gridiron.

“It was a good first day, and I feel like we got a lot accomplished,” Moseman said after the Crusaders’ first practice at Memorial Field. “It’s awesome. You don’t want my opinions on the whole COVID thing, but it’s awesome having actual practices and everything with all those things out of the way.”

The football season all around Siouxland begins on Aug. 27 in all three states. There are a couple teams in Nebraska, however, who will start the season on Aug. 20.

The other sports got underway, too.

The first metro volleyball match takes place on Aug. 26, as West travels to Elk-Point Jefferson.