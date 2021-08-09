 Skip to main content
First day of 2021-22 season begins with practices, normalcy
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

New Heelan football coach

Chad Moseman speaks after being named as Bishop Heelan High School's new head football coach during a press conference last January at the Sioux City school. Listening in the background is Heelan Principal Chris Bork. Heelan was one of several schools to begin fall sports practice on Monday. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Whistles could be heard at various practice fields all around the Siouxland on Monday morning, then in the evening.

It meant that the 2021-22 athletic sports season at the high school levels began with the first day of practice in football, volleyball, cross country, girls swimming and diving, South Dakota prep soccer and fall golf.

The season began on time and it just seemed more normal.

Bishop Heelan coach Chad Moseman was eager to have the first practice be held on time, and he was also just as happy to have some normalcy return to the gridiron.

“It was a good first day, and I feel like we got a lot accomplished,” Moseman said after the Crusaders’ first practice at Memorial Field. “It’s awesome. You don’t want my opinions on the whole COVID thing, but it’s awesome having actual practices and everything with all those things out of the way.”

The football season all around Siouxland begins on Aug. 27 in all three states. There are a couple teams in Nebraska, however, who will start the season on Aug. 20.

The other sports got underway, too.

The first metro volleyball match takes place on Aug. 26, as West travels to Elk-Point Jefferson.

The first main cross country competition is the Heelan home meet at Adams Nature Preserve in North Sioux City on Aug. 26. Seven metro schools will be in attendance at that meet along with some good teams around Siouxland.

Dakota Valley’s girls soccer team was ranked fifth Monday in the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association Class A preseason poll.

Both of Vermillion’s teams were ranked fourth in Class A.

