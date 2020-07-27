First two innings hurt Le Mars in state softball tournament loss

"(Carlisle) did a good job of executing those sacrifice bunts. We unfortunately gave them a few but they did a good job of getting (runners) on and getting them over and that was a great job on their part," Steffen said. "With a lot of our girls never making it to state, it's a new atmosphere, a different atmosphere, a good atmosphere. The nerves were there but they settled down and worked on the things we needed to."

Le Mars held Carlisle scoreless the rest of the way. The Wildcats did threaten in the fifth with back-to-back walks to open the frame. Senior left fielder Kady Leusink got a forceout at third for the first out. Carlisle loaded the bases with a single and then Leusink made another key play. She came in to catch a shallow fly ball and threw out the runner trying to get back at third to end the inning with a double-play.

Lizzie Koonce pitched six innings and allowed four earned runs on eight hits and walked three.

Koonce is one of a number of players who will return for the Bulldogs next season. Kady Leusink, Haage and Jordyn Davison all graduated for Le Mars as the team returns 3/4 of its lineup.

"I think for the younger girls, it was awesome because they got that taste of being there," Steffen said. "It's also good to get the upperclassmen there because it's an experience of its own for them."

