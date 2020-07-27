First two innings hurt Le Mars in state softball tournament loss

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- It was a contrast of two teams during the IGHSAU Class 4A state softball tournament quarterfinals on Monday at Rogers Sports Complex.
Unranked Le Mars is a young team with its players experiencing the state tournament for the first time. Carlisle, the top-ranked team in 4A, was the experienced squad and the favorite to win the 4A title.
Right away the Wildcats played their style of ball, getting runners on base, stealing bases and scoring on sacrifice bunts. That helped Carlisle build a 5-0 run on Le Mars in the first two innings.
Le Mars was able to find its footing, though, and held Carlisle scoreless the rest of the way.
But the Bulldogs were only able to advance one runner to second base in the game against two different Wildcat pitchers as Le Mars' 2020 season came to an end with a 5-0 loss to Carlisle at the state tournament.
Le Mars ends the season with a 14-6 record. Carlisle advances to face North Scott in the 4A semifinals.
"I thought it was a good season, there were a lot of things going against the girls," Le Mars first-year coach Keely Steffen said. "COVID, a new coach, a new conference. The girls took advantage of it and turned it into something good. Today didn't go the way we wanted but we executed on a lot of things and we were one of the last eight teams. I feel the next couple of years will be good for us."
Kennedy Preston and Aubrey Furnal led off the bottom of the first for Carlisle with back-to-back hits and the first run scored on Meredith Hoffman's sacrifice bunt. Then the next batter, Kennady Presnosil, laid down another sacrifice bunt to score the second run for a 2-0 lead.
Le Mars had a threat in the second inning. Payton Marienau drew a one-out walk an Avery Pratt followed with a single. But Carlisle pitcher Molly Hoekstra got a strikeout and a groundout to get out of the jam.
While Hoekstra walked three in her five innings of work, she only allowed two hits and struck out five. Lexxi Link pitched the final two innings and didn't allow a baserunner as she struck out four.
Senior Brooke Haage had the other hit for Le Mars with two outs in the third inning but was left at first as the Bulldogs only had five baserunners total in the game.
"(Hoekstra) was a good pitcher. She was able to put the ball where she needed to," Steffen said. "We were getting hits, we just couldn't get them through. That's just kind of the way it went today."
Regan Roling got a one-out hit for Carlisle and Link followed with another single. A double steal put runners at second and third and Hoekstra laid down a sacrifice bunt to score one run. Then Preston drove in a run with a two-out single. An error brought in the third run of the inning for a 5-0 Carlisle lead.
"(Carlisle) did a good job of executing those sacrifice bunts. We unfortunately gave them a few but they did a good job of getting (runners) on and getting them over and that was a great job on their part," Steffen said. "With a lot of our girls never making it to state, it's a new atmosphere, a different atmosphere, a good atmosphere. The nerves were there but they settled down and worked on the things we needed to."
Le Mars held Carlisle scoreless the rest of the way. The Wildcats did threaten in the fifth with back-to-back walks to open the frame. Senior left fielder Kady Leusink got a forceout at third for the first out. Carlisle loaded the bases with a single and then Leusink made another key play. She came in to catch a shallow fly ball and threw out the runner trying to get back at third to end the inning with a double-play.
Lizzie Koonce pitched six innings and allowed four earned runs on eight hits and walked three.
Koonce is one of a number of players who will return for the Bulldogs next season. Kady Leusink, Haage and Jordyn Davison all graduated for Le Mars as the team returns 3/4 of its lineup.
"I think for the younger girls, it was awesome because they got that taste of being there," Steffen said. "It's also good to get the upperclassmen there because it's an experience of its own for them."
