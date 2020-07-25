First-year coach Keely Steffen leads young Le Mars to state softball tournament

Le Mars travels to Fort Dodge to play at Harlan Rodgers Complex on Monday at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs (14-5) are the No. 8 seed and faces top-seeded Carlisle (18-3) in the first round. Carlisle has been ranked as the top team in 4A all season.

"I've told them this whole postseason, we are grateful to be here. So you are playing again with your friends and go out and have fun and be grateful," Steffen said. "Bring their best effort and attitude and put it all on the field. That's all we can ask them to do. The game is the game and if they go out and work their hardest, then we know we did our job."

After starting the season 9-0, Le Mars did lose a 12-0 game to Bishop Heelan but bounced right back with a 7-6 victory. A few days later, Le Mars beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-8 in the first game of a doubleheader.

"I believe that our split with Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton, that was a big turning point for them to know they can compete with some of the best teams in our conference and in the postseason. It was good for them to see how their hard work pays off. They could win any game they wanted to."

Le Mars may be a young team but Steffen was able to lean on her three seniors - Kady Leusink, Brooke Haage and Jordyn Davison - throughout the season.