First-year coach Keely Steffen leads young Le Mars to state softball tournament

Even though the Le Mars softball team was coming off a 21-win season, it was tough to get a read on the team coming into the 2020 campaign.
First there had to be a season, which was in doubt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then once a season was announced, first-year coach Keely Steffen had a short amount of time to get her young Bulldog team ready for its first campaign in the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference.
Steffen only had three seniors back from the 2019 team and had to find a new pitcher after Brook Berkenpas, who threw 193 2/3 innings, graduated.
Steffen's squad seemed unfazed by all of the elements supposedly working against them. The young Bulldogs went on to win their first nine games of the season and became one of the top teams in the MRAC.
Le Mars went unranked all season and earned a spot in the region finals against senior-laden Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which was ranked ninth in Class 4A.
In the region final, it was the technically inexperienced Bulldogs that put the pressure on the experienced Warriors squad as Le Mars controlled the game, winning 4-1 to advance to the state tournament.
"I think it's a surreal moment because of all of the stuff because at one time, we didn't think we would have a season," Steffen said. "Now we are thinking how awesome it is to play and be at the state tournament. All of the setbacks, having a new coach, a crazy season, the girls bought in and it paid off and got them to where they are."
Le Mars travels to Fort Dodge to play at Harlan Rodgers Complex on Monday at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs (14-5) are the No. 8 seed and faces top-seeded Carlisle (18-3) in the first round. Carlisle has been ranked as the top team in 4A all season.
"I've told them this whole postseason, we are grateful to be here. So you are playing again with your friends and go out and have fun and be grateful," Steffen said. "Bring their best effort and attitude and put it all on the field. That's all we can ask them to do. The game is the game and if they go out and work their hardest, then we know we did our job."
After starting the season 9-0, Le Mars did lose a 12-0 game to Bishop Heelan but bounced right back with a 7-6 victory. A few days later, Le Mars beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-8 in the first game of a doubleheader.
"I believe that our split with Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton, that was a big turning point for them to know they can compete with some of the best teams in our conference and in the postseason. It was good for them to see how their hard work pays off. They could win any game they wanted to."
Le Mars may be a young team but Steffen was able to lean on her three seniors - Kady Leusink, Brooke Haage and Jordyn Davison - throughout the season.
"Their leadership has been awesome," Steffen said. "Each play differently and having my younger girls see there are different styles and to be successful with either one was awesome. They were very inviting and tried to lead and be vocal. They are great leaders."
Leusink and Haage were two of the best hitters for Le Mars last season and both have been two of the best again this season.
As the leadoff hitter, Leusink is batting .393 as the team's leadoff hitting with 22 runs scored and four doubles. Haage is the No. 3 hitter and is batting .343 with a team-high 19 RBIs.
"They did their jobs," Steffen said. "We talk about having role son the team. Kady is a great leadoff hitter because she gets on and Brooke has great power and drives them in. They worked really well in the one and three spots and they've been really successful at doing their jobs."
Le Mars is getting contributions from three players who didn't have much success at the plate in 2019. Sophomore Avery Pratt batted .212 in 80 at-bats last season but in 2020 she is batting .386 and five doubles. Junior Alivia Milbrodt and sophomore Maggie Allen combined for 18 at-bats last season. In 2020, Allen is batting .373 with 18 runs scored and five doubles. Milbrodt is batting .317 with four doubles and 12 RBIs.
"They make a lot of things happen," Steffen said. "We work on seeing it solid and hit it hard and if you do that, there's a chance it's going to be a great hit. That's what they focus on."
Milbrodt has split time in the circle with freshman Lizzie Koonce, who didn't throw any varsity innings last season, Milbrodt has thrown 51 1/3 innings and Koonce has pitched 63 2/3 innings with a 2.42 ERA.
Koone is the one getting the ball in the big moments. She's pitched both games in region play and held Spencer and SB-L to a combined two runs and 12 hits.
Koone even worked out of bases-loaded jam against SB-L in the first inning of the region final.
"She has a really good game face and doesn't get rattled very often. When Sergeant Bluff-Luton had the bases loaded, we didn't have any doubt she could get it done," Steffen said. "I knew she had all of the talent and skill and she has a good work ethic. It was just her coming in and knowing she could do it and she knew she could do it. I saw the potential and she has had a great season so far."
