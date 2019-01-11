SERGEANT BLUFF | Kenzie Foley recorded her fifth double-double of the season, collecting 17 points and 17 rebounds in Friday night’s 62-48 Missouri River Activities Conference win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Friday night.
Foley, a 6-foot junior, has had double-digit totals in points and rebounds in each of her last four games. Defensively, she contributed two blocked shots.
Emma Salker added 14 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-5), which stretched a 17-9 first-quarter lead to 29-19 at halftime and 39-26 after three quarters. Freshman Maddie Hinkel scored 11 points.
Allison Schubert led Thomas Jefferson with 16 points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton will host Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Tuesday night.