3 takeaways from Sioux City East's win over Sioux City North

Sioux City East Football

Cole Ritchie, left, Brecken Schossow, Kelynn Jacobsen, Brady Wavrunek, and Nick Wells, right of Sergeant Bluff-Luton are shown Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — The East High School football team defeated North 28-2 at Elwood Olsen Stadium. With the win, East moves to 3-0 on the season.

Here are quick three takeaways from the win:

1. East scores multiple ways: While the Black Raiders didn’t score on defense, they did score in special teams.

In the fourth quarter, Cale Pittinger blocked a punt as he broke through the North offensive line, and he blocked the punt.

The football rolled to the right near the North sideline, and it took a couple of bounces. East senior Brecken Schossow picked up the ball, and ran the ball in from the North 22-yard line.

2. North isn’t that far off: North coach Mitch Mohr said that if the Stars clean a couple things up, they can be far better off.

People are also reading…

He said that if the O-Line can clean up a couple of skill things, and if the Stars can run the ball a little bit stronger, they can win some games that maybe they didn’t last year.

“I feel for the kids, we were close,” Mohr said. “We have to run the ball. I know East was really good. I was hoping our O-Line, we made progress, but I hoped that progress was going to translate over to the game. We have a little more to go. We’re still inexperienced. As the game went on, they improved. We have a lot of positives. That’s the most mentally strong North team that I’ve coached.

North, by the way, scored its points on a special teams mistake by the Black Raiders. The snap went through the end zone and was credited two points with a safety.

East did make some stops, to its credit. The Stars visited the red zone four times and East denied them all four times. 

3. First-half rushing scores: Brady Wavrunek scored the first TD for the Black Raiders, and that came on a four-yard run with 9 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter. Schossow had the other TD in the first half with 1:47 left in the second quarter, and it came from the North 1.

