 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

A brief look at the Iowa high school football playoffs

  • 0
Hinton vs South O'Brien football

South O'Brien's Boston Riedemann is tripped up by Hinton's Jarrett Kirwan during Hinton vs South O'Brien high school football action in Hinton, Iowa, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

BOONE, Iowa — The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Saturday announced the playoff pairings for Classes 2A through 8-Player, beginning with the first round.

These first-round games will be played on Friday.

Here is a capsule-by-capsule look at each Siouxland-area playoff game, and they will be divided up on No. 4 seeds vs. No. 1 seeds, and then No. 3 seeds against No. 2 seeds.

Here are the matchups, starting with Class 2A:

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-6) at West Lyon (6-2)

The Lions went 6-2 in the regular season, and ended their slate with a 50-0 win on Friday night against Cherokee.

Sheldon (3-5) at Southeast Valley (7-1)

The Orabs have losses in the last two weeks, falling to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and Unity Christian.

Estherville-Lincoln Central (5-3) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-3)

The Lions are on a four-game winning streak, including wins against Sheldon and Okoboji.

Red Oak (3-5) at OABCIG (7-1)

People are also reading…

After losing to the Jaguars in Week 4, the Falcons have reeled off four straight wins, including a 56-26 win on Friday night.

Unity Christian (5-3) at Clear Lake (5-3)

The Knights have been led by freshman quarterback Braeden Bosma. He’s thrown for 845 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Class 1A

West Monona (2-6) at West Sioux (7-1)

The Spartans ended the regular season with a 50-13 win over East Sac.

In their two wins, the Spartans have outscored opponents 89-13.

The Falcons, meanwhile, have been led by junior quarterback Dylan Wiggins, who has 1,685 passing yards.

Kuemper Catholic (4-4) at Western Christian (3-5)

The Wolfpack won three of their last five to claim the No. 2 seed in their district, despite having a below-.500 record.

Ridge View (5-3) at Treynor (6-2)

Raptors senior quarterback Cade Harriman leads the offense with 808 passing yards and 1,010 on the ground.

Class A

Tri-Center (5-3) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2)

The Hawks have won three out of their last four games to claim a No. 1 seed.

AHSTW (4-4) at Woodbury Central (7-1)

The Wildcats have won three of their last four games. Over the course of those four wins, the Wildcats have allowed a combined 22 points.

IKM-Manning (5-3) at South O’Brien (6-2)

The Wolverines have won four of their last five to earn a No. 2 seed.

Parker Struve surpassed the 1,300-yard mark.

Class 8-Player

Exira-EHK (5-3) at Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0)

The Hawks have scored a combined 285 in the last five wins.

Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at Harris-Lake Park (6-2)

The Panthers have scored 60-plus points in each of their last three wins.

Newell-Fonda (7-1) at Janesville (7-1)

The Mustangs have to make the 157-mile trek to Janesville.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW South O'Brien defeats Hinton football highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News