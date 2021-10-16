A brief look at the Iowa high school football playoffs

BOONE, Iowa — The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Saturday announced the playoff pairings for Classes 2A through 8-Player, beginning with the first round.

These first-round games will be played on Friday.

Here is a capsule-by-capsule look at each Siouxland-area playoff game, and they will be divided up on No. 4 seeds vs. No. 1 seeds, and then No. 3 seeds against No. 2 seeds.

Here are the matchups, starting with Class 2A:

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-6) at West Lyon (6-2)

The Lions went 6-2 in the regular season, and ended their slate with a 50-0 win on Friday night against Cherokee.

Sheldon (3-5) at Southeast Valley (7-1)

The Orabs have losses in the last two weeks, falling to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and Unity Christian.

Estherville-Lincoln Central (5-3) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-3)

The Lions are on a four-game winning streak, including wins against Sheldon and Okoboji.

Red Oak (3-5) at OABCIG (7-1)

After losing to the Jaguars in Week 4, the Falcons have reeled off four straight wins, including a 56-26 win on Friday night.

Unity Christian (5-3) at Clear Lake (5-3)

The Knights have been led by freshman quarterback Braeden Bosma. He’s thrown for 845 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Class 1A

West Monona (2-6) at West Sioux (7-1)

The Spartans ended the regular season with a 50-13 win over East Sac.

In their two wins, the Spartans have outscored opponents 89-13.

The Falcons, meanwhile, have been led by junior quarterback Dylan Wiggins, who has 1,685 passing yards.

Kuemper Catholic (4-4) at Western Christian (3-5)

The Wolfpack won three of their last five to claim the No. 2 seed in their district, despite having a below-.500 record.

Ridge View (5-3) at Treynor (6-2)

Raptors senior quarterback Cade Harriman leads the offense with 808 passing yards and 1,010 on the ground.

Class A

Tri-Center (5-3) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2)

The Hawks have won three out of their last four games to claim a No. 1 seed.

AHSTW (4-4) at Woodbury Central (7-1)

The Wildcats have won three of their last four games. Over the course of those four wins, the Wildcats have allowed a combined 22 points.

IKM-Manning (5-3) at South O’Brien (6-2)

The Wolverines have won four of their last five to earn a No. 2 seed.

Parker Struve surpassed the 1,300-yard mark.

Class 8-Player

Exira-EHK (5-3) at Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0)

The Hawks have scored a combined 285 in the last five wins.

Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at Harris-Lake Park (6-2)

The Panthers have scored 60-plus points in each of their last three wins.

Newell-Fonda (7-1) at Janesville (7-1)

The Mustangs have to make the 157-mile trek to Janesville.

