A first look at Iowa high school Round of 16 games

All seven classes in Iowa high school football are down to 16 teams per class, with Classes 2A through 8-Player entering its second round of playoffs.

Here's the first look at each class involving Siouxland teams:

Class 4A

No. 9 Spencer at No. 6 Lewis Central: The Tigers are in the playoffs with a 7-2 record, and have to travel down to Council Bluffs to face the Titans.

The Titans edged Winterset on Friday night, 38-37. The Titans have won five straight games.

Class 3A

No. 14 Algona at No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors earned another home playoff game.

The Warriors are 7-2, and they have won their last two regular-season games. They beat Bishop Heelan and Carroll during those last two contests.

Algona, meanwhile, ended the regular season with a 35-26 loss to Humboldt on Friday night.

No. 13 Sioux Center at No. 1 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: The Warriors and the Nighthawks have already played this season.

That meeting happened during Week 6, and the Nighthawks won the game, 48-16.

The Nighthawks amassed 353 yards during that contest.

Class 2A

Spirit Lake (7-2) at West Lyon (7-2): The Indians beat Osage by 26 points in a playoff opener on Friday night.

They've won three straight games.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, haven't lost since Week 3, when Sioux Center topped West Lyon.

The two Siouxland teams haven't played yet this season.

Clear Lake (6-3) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-3): After losing two of their first three games, the Lions have won six of their last seven.

The Lions beat Estherville-Lincoln Central 38-23 in the first-round playoff game on Friday.

Clear Lake, meanwhile, beat Unity Christian on Friday to advance to the second round.

OABCIG (8-1) at Greene County (8-1): The Falcons have won five straight games including a 56-0 dominant win over Red Oak on Frideay.

Southeast Valley is the lone team to defeat OABCIG.

The Rams dropped their season opener to ACGC, but they've won eight straight. They beat Roland-Story 55-14 over the weekend in the first round of the playoffs.

Class A

South O'Brien (7-2) at West Hancock (9-0): The Wolverines haven't lost on the road yet this season.

West Hancock has outscored its opponents 114-7 over the last three weeks.

North Butler (8-1) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2): The Hawks have won three consecutive games, and in those three games, they've scored 50 points in each of those three contests.

North Butler has surpassed 2,000 rushing yards so far this season.

Southwest Valley (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1): The Wildcats will have to stop the Southwest Valley run game, as the Timberwolves have 2,142 rushing yards.

On Friday, the Wildcats had 247 rushing yards.

8-Player

Kingsley-Pierson (5-4) at Remsen St. Mary's (9-0): When these two teams met in Week 4, the Hawks beat the Panthers 57-26.

The Hawks gained 497 total yards in the win against K-P.

K-P's Jackson Howe had three total touchdowns in the loss to the Hawks.

Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Lenox (9-0): The Mustangs are on the road again this week, but it worked on Friday. Newell-Fonda won 63-8 at Janesville in the first round.

