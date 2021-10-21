A look at Iowa high school football playoff pairings

BOONE, Iowa — The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Saturday announced the playoff pairings for Classes 2A through 8-Player, beginning with the first round.

These first-round games will be played on Friday.

Here is a capsule-by-capsule look at each Siouxland-area playoff game, and they will be divided up on No. 4 seeds vs. No. 1 seeds, and then No. 3 seeds against No. 2 seeds.

Class 2A

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-6) at West Lyon (6-2): The Lions went 6-2 in the regular season, and ended their slate with a 50-0 win on Friday night against Cherokee.

The Wildcats’ two losses came in back-to-back weeks early in the season against Estherville-Lincoln Central and Sioux Center.

The Cardinals are 2-6, led by junior quarterback Owen Pueggel. He has 894 passing yards. He has nine TDs and six interceptions.

Sheldon (3-5) at Southeast Valley (7-1): The Orabs have losses in the last two weeks, falling to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and Unity Christian.

Blake Radke has 545 passing yards, while junior Jacob Enger leads the rushing attack with 505 yards.

The Jaguars won their first seven games of the season, before losing to Spirit Lake on Friday night. The Jaguars have beaten OABCIG and Estherville-Lincoln Central.

Kolson Kruse leads the Jaguars’ offense at quarterback. He has 1,477 passing yards and has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 16-2.

He also has 877 rushing yards.

Estherville-Lincoln Central (5-3) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-3): The Lions are on a four-game winning streak, including wins against Sheldon and Okoboji.

Zach Lutmer has the most offensive yards, tallying 647 in the air and 797 on the ground.

Midgets senior quarterback Ryan Schiltz has 1,098 passing yards and 577 rushing yards. He has 14 passing TDs.

The two teams met to end the 2020 season, and the Lions won that game 28-6.

Red Oak (3-5) at OABCIG (7-1): After losing to the Jaguars in Week 4, the Falcons have reeled off four straight wins, including a 56-26 win on Friday night.

The Tigers lost to Clarinda on Friday night, 44-0, and have scored seven points over the last three weeks.

Unity Christian (5-3) at Clear Lake (5-3): The Knights have been led by freshman quarterback Braeden Bosma. He’s thrown for 845 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Trevor Wierenga had 551 yards on 123 carries. His longest carry was 40 yards.

Carson Toebe leads the Lions with 1163 passing yards and 846 rushing yards.

The Lions are coached by former NFL defensive end and Hawkeye standout Jared DeVries.

Class 1A

West Monona (2-6) at West Sioux (7-1): The Spartans ended the regular season with a 50-13 win over East Sac.

In their two wins, the Spartans have outscored opponents 89-13.

The Falcons, meanwhile, have been led by junior quarterback Dylan Wiggins, who has 1,685 passing yards.

Kuemper Catholic (4-4) at Western Christian (3-5): The Wolfpack won three of their last five to claim the No. 2 seed in their district, despite having a below-.500 record.

Those three wins have been against Ridge View, Sibley-Ocheyedan and Sioux Central.

Ty Van Essen leads the offense, as the senior quarterback has been 128-for-221 for nearly 1,600 yards. He has thrown 16 touchdowns.

Ashtin Winterfeld has been Van Essen’s top receiver, catching 34 throws for 363 yards.

Shane Habben leads the Wolfpack with 58 total tackles. He also has an interception.

Ridge View (5-3) at Treynor (6-2): Raptors senior quarterback Cade Harriman leads the offense with 808 passing yards and 1,010 on the ground.

He has 22 total touchdowns.

Brody Deitering leads the Raptors defense with 57 total tackles and two sacks.

Class A

Tri-Center (5-3) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2): The Hawks have won three out of their last four games to claim a No. 1 seed.

The Hawks’ defense has allowed 13 points in each of the last two games.

Alta-Aurelia (5-3) at West Hancock (8-9): The Warriors’ 3-0 start was a big key to the playoff push.

The Warriors lost Friday 22-3 to the Jays.

Carson Reinert has 1,237 passing yards while Preston McCoy has 430 rushing yards.

Gavin Sleezer has 61.5 total tackles.

AHSTW (4-4) at Woodbury Central (7-1): The Wildcats have won three of their last four games. Over the course of those four wins, the Wildcats have allowed a combined 22 points.

Their lone loss came against Tri-Center in Week 7.

Max McGill leads in both rushing yards (791) and in tackles with 38.5.

IKM-Manning (5-3) at South O’Brien (6-2): The Wolverines have won four of their last five to earn a No. 2 seed.

Parker Struve surpassed the 1,300-yard mark.

Pete Bottjen entered Friday’s game against Hinton with 45.5 total tackles and an interception.

Gehlen Catholic (5-3) at Logan-Magnolia (7-1): The Jays won 22-3 with their homecoming and return to the road on Friday against Lo-Ma.

Keaten Bonderson has 846 receiving yards in his junior season.

Mitchell Augustine has 37.5 total tackles.

The Panthers, meanwhile, have won six straight. Woodbury Central is the only team to have beaten Lo-Ma.

Class 8-Player

Exira-EHK (5-3) at Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0): The Hawks have scored a combined 285 in the last five wins.

Cael Ortmann leads RSM in passing and rushing, as he has 1,027 passing and 647 on the ground.

Trey Peterson can say the same for the Spartans, as the junior has 1,422 passing yards and 475 rushing.

Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at Harris-Lake Park (6-2): These two teams have already met this season.

The Wolves won the game 28-8. In that contest, the Wolves collected 265 total yards while holding the Panthers to 127.

The Panthers had minus-15 rushing yards.

Harris-Lake Park has won the last three meetings against K-P.

Newell-Fonda (7-1) at Janesville (7-1): The Mustangs have to travel 150-plus miles for this football contest.

This is the first ever meeting between the Mustangs and Wildcats.

Newell-Fonda junior Mason Dicks has 1,206 passing yards and 1,029 rushing yards.

