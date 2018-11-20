DES MOINES | Even with the change in classes, Chase Koopmans and his West Sioux football teammates were dominant.
A senior wide receiver, Koopmans was a leading contributor in the squad’s drive to the Class 1A state championship. During the course of his final prep season, Koopmans had 62 catches for 980 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Second on Coach Ryan Schwiesow’s squad with each of those receiving totals, Koopmans was among the leaders for a squad that averaged a whopping 43.7 points and 459.4 total yards per game. Nine times during the season, including in last Friday’s 52-38 championship win over Dike-New Hartford, the District 1 champions topped 40 points.
Back to the title game. A 68-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was part of a night where Koopmans had five catches for 118 yards. Later in the game with the score tied 38-all, Koopmans returned an interception eight yards to set up the go-ahead touchdown and West Sioux went on to win its second straight state championship.
Koopmans was named the captain of the Class 1A all-state football team which is being released today by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPWSA). He’s one of five first-teamers from the Falcons and overall, among 20 Northwest Iowa prep gridders from five classes to make the first team, as a meeting with IPWSA sports writers was held Saturday in Des Moines.
Four of the five West Sioux first-team selections from West Sioux (12-1) were on that prolific offense, headed by quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who passed for 3,641 yards and 48 touchdowns. Wide receiver Kade Lynott (81 catches, 1,567 yards, 21 TDs) and offensive lineman Conner Koopmans also made the first team along with linebacker Trevor Schuller (75.5 tackles, 8 sacks).
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley linebacker Brayton Van Kekerix (86 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery) won first-team Class 2A all-state honors. Van Kekerix collected two solo tackles and nine tackle assists in the Nighthawks’ 28-7 loss to PCM Monroe in the 2A finals.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had an outstanding 10-2 season that included a Class 3A District 1 championship and ended with in the state semifinals. Two Warriors made the first team, running back Britton Delperdang (1,361 yards, 11 TDs) and linebacker Cole Garrett (68.5 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 interception).
Spencer reached the Class 3A quarterfinals triggered by the play first-team running back Isaiah Spencer (1,533 yards, 20 TDs). Only a junior, Spencer topped 100 yards on the ground in all but one game.
Two strong wide receivers won first-team honors in Class 2A. OABCIG’s Cooper DeJean had 66 catches for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sheldon’s Tyler Lode had 72 catches for 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Five schools featured at least one Class A first-team selection. State playoff qualifier Westwood and Ridge View each turned in two.
Defensive back Sean Westergaard collected 21 tackles and an interception for the Rebels. Teammate Trenton Dirks was named as an offensive lineman, blocking for a unit that averaged 304 yards per game.
Ridge View was represented on the first team by offensive lineman Ezra Miller and linebacker Jake Kliegl (138.5 tackles, 5 fumble recoveries). Miller, a 6-foot-7, 317-pound University of Iowa verbal commit, also accumulated 37 tackles and nine tackles for loss.
First-team receiver Chase Stowe of Akron-Westfield had 58 catches for 673 yards and nine touchdowns for an 8-3 squad that reached the Class A quarterfinals.
Lawton-Bronson’s Jonah Kollbaum made the Class A first team as an offensive lineman. Alta-Aurelia’s Nick Gaes was a first-team Class A defensive lineman who provided 84 tackles, 12 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Newell-Fonda had a pair of first-team selections in the Eight-Man ranks. Defensive back Bryce Coppock had 43 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery for the playoff qualifiers while kicker R.J. Rojas converted 7 of 11 field goal attempts, 33 of 38 extra points and averaged 44.5 yards on kickoffs.
Overall, 57 Northwest Iowans made the IPSWA’s inaugural football all-state team. The IPSWA was founded in February, 2018 to carry on the tradition of newspapers selecting all-state teams for Iowa high school sports.
Team captains were selected in all six classes. Linebacker Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls was named the 4A captain, while others were quarterback Quinn Schulte (3A) of Cedar Rapids Xavier, running back Wes Cummings (2A) of PCM Monroe, Christian Seres (A) of Hudson and Keontae Luckett (Eight-Man) of New London.