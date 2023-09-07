SOUTH SIOUX CITY — It's a good time to be Tony Palmer right now.

The South Sioux City High School junior is one of the main cogs in the football team's 2-0 start, its best mark two games into a season since 2013.

And Palmer's most recent performance placed his name atop of SSC single-game records with 364 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-14 toppling of Sioux City West at home in Week 2.

"It was cool to break some records," said the running back/linebacker who runs a sub-4.6 40-yard dash. "We all went out and celebrated as a team after. But I don't think any one player defines this team, it's the whole team working as one. It's fun to be a part of that," he said.

"We just have to keep playing together and that should turn into more wins."

Palmer did so on 24 carries. In SSC's Week 1 win over Sioux City North (46-37), he had 244 yards on 23 totes, four of which ended in the end zone.

Also a state-qualifier in wrestling, Palmer sees the two sports as complimentary, but enjoys the differences of each, as football is often referred to as the ultimate team game, whereas wrestlers get sent out onto the mat by themselves with little else besides their talent and courage.

"I've wrestled and played football for as long as I can remember," Palmer said. "My grandpa got me into wrestling and I developed a love for both really early on. Being in both, they help develop skills athletically that carry over from one to the other."

This past winter, Palmer took third place for the second time in Class B at the Class B NSAA state tournament. His sophomore season ended with a 38-2 record at 170 pounds, and he's a combined 75-9 for his career at SSC.

"We've established a better bond as a team this year than we have in the past," the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Palmer said. "That's been a big part of it. We're having fun. Last year, we didn't have much fun doing it."

While Palmer has made huge strides individually, none of it would be possible if not for the uptick in by by those in front of him doing the blocking.

"It was a big-time performance by Tony," SSC head coach Jackson Dickerson said of this past Friday's outburst by Palmer. "A lot of credit has to go to the O-Line, they've been challenged this weekend and stepped up to deliver.

"I'm so proud of everyone on our team in terms of executing and doing what we need to do to win. And when you tack on some individual accolades like Tony got and it just makes everything really special for Tony and for our guys. It's been a true team effort all the way through."

Last season, Palmer didn't enter the season as the starting running back, but played in seven of SSC's nine games and finished with an average of over 108 yards per game for the campaign. He also scored 13 of the Cardinals' 15 rushing TDs and chipped in 74 receiving yards on a half-dozen catches in 2022.

Still uncommitted, Palmer's play has gotten him game day invites from several high-level programs, such as Nebraska, Iowa State and both participants of last season's FCS championship game in South Dakota State and North Dakota State, among others.

"It's been kind of fun," he said. "Last week I went on my first unofficial visit. It's fun to get to see what the college atmosphere is like first hand and be around college players up close. I'm excited to see what opportunities can come with the next step."

A pair of wins over Iowa-side Sioux City schools to start the season has provided positive vibes for the squad at SSC, but the Cardinals are now entering the meat of their schedule with all Nebraska opponents from here on out.

SSC plays two more non-district games (this Friday at home against Omaha Northwest and next Friday at Omaha South) before starting Division A District 6 play at home against Millard West in Week 5 on Sept. 22.

"Our team culture is in a really good place right now," said Dickerson. "Guys have bought into what we want to do. A lot of people are just now getting to see that as a result of these first two games, but as coaches, we've been seeing it since the start of fall camp. Just in terms of our mentality and how we're doing things. Guys are locked in and giving full effort in what they're doing. I think that's a big reason we're where we are right now.

"We were four points from two more victories last year, one of those was to West, who we beat this past week. We're focused on this week now, because 2-0 won't mean anything once we take the field on Friday."

While Palmer's star has shined the brightest for the Cardinals thus far this season, it's been a culmination of several things that have been working in SSC's favor, starting with the school being able to host true home games again as renovations to the field on campus forced home games to be played at Dakota Valley High School the past few seasons.

"Since we got the new field, I feel like a lot more people have come out, and I think that makes us want to perform better," said Palmer.

And with games on campus again, the community has come out in droves to support the squad.

Of course, healthy crowds on the other side of the field in South Sioux hasn't hurt either as SSC has relished hosting big-time games under the Friday night lights.

"Our crowds have really awesome these first two games," said Dickerson. "And it's helped us to have played a couple of other Siouxland teams, because they've brought good crowds, too. It's been really fun to be a part of those games.

"Our guys definitely look forward to those Siouxland games because there's guys on those other sidelines that our kids compete with and against all year round, regardless of what the sport is. So it's just really cool for us to play those games no matter what."

