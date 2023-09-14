CHEROKEE, Iowa — Jaxon Paulsrud likes being in control.

The Cherokee High School sophomore has the Braves football team off to a 3-0 start to the 2023 season after going 4-5 in 2022.

Through three weeks, he's completed 13 of 25 passes for 184 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, 39 carries for 511 yards and seven scores.

Paulsrud leads Class 2A in rushing yards and is tied for second among 2A players in touchdowns and is second in all-purpose yards (560).

"Really, it's not much about me, it's been how our defense and offensive line have played," said Paulsrud, who had five total touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) in the Braves' 42-21 over previously unbeaten Ridge View last week. "The defense has gotten stops, and that deserves a lot of credit.

"Without that we don't score those touchdowns."

Teammate Jon Jenness is just five yards behind Paulsrud in all-purpose yards to check in at third in 2A as he has 411 rushing yards on 35 carries and four scores.

He’s also second on the team in tackles with 17.5 (14 solo, one sack).

Paulsrud got his feet wet at the varsity level as a freshman to the tune of 597 rushing on 98 attempts while going 22 of 50 through the air for 208 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

"Even as a sophomore, Jaxon has been a leader over the off-season and in the weight room," said Cherokee head football coach Tony Gunter. "Our guys don't miss days, that's crucial.

"We don't have a lot of huge guys, but I think we can match up strength-wise with about anybody we go against."

He started the 2022 seasons at wide receiver, but a position change to quarterback set the wheels in motion for take-off for the 6-foot, 180-pound Paulsrud, who's also the point guard on the basketball team.

"The athletic nature of both carries over," Paulsrud said. "But the two positions correlate with one another in that you're the one most responsible for reading the defense. In both, you have to identify what kind of defense they're in and anticipate what they're going to do."

He's also an advocate for any athlete to use track and field as a supplemental sport to enhance all others.

"I'm a big believer in track for anybody that does other sports," said.

Prior to the switch, he recorded six catches for 138 yards and another score while on defense he had team-bests in total tackles (64) and solo tackles (40) with 3.5 tackles for loss.

"Ever since the switch, I've been in control of the offense and have the ball in my hands a little bit more," he said. "And I've just gotten more and more comfortable with it and at ease back there."

Although the Braves are off to a hot start, their work is just starting as they try to secure a playoff spot in an ulta-competitive District 1 in Class 2A.

The redrawn districts for the 2023 and 2024 seasons handed Cherokee a gauntlet to get through.

It’s a district that also features last season’s 2A state champion and perennial contender Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (who Cherokee sees for homecoming a week from Friday in Week 5) and Western Christian, who the Braves host Friday, a team that is in the midst of a four-year run of producing playoff-qualifying teams.

Ridge View vs Cherokee football Cherokee's Jaxon Paulsrud (1) evades a tackle attempt from Ridge View's Ethan Mason (24) during the Braves' 42-21 win last week in Holstein.

District 1 also includes five-time state champ West Lyon, along with Sheldon and Unity Christian, who have both been in the playoffs each of the past two seasons. West Lyon, who has qualified for the playoffs every year since 2003, awaits the Braves in two weeks at rural Inwood.

"There's some bid dogs in our district," said Gunter, who's in his fifth year at the helm of the Braves. "Our backfield makes a difference with Jaxon, Jon (Jenness, senior) and Logan (Allender, senior).

"We're about as best prepared for our district as we can be. We're going to take it one at a time and we're glad to be 3-0, but we know that 3-0 doesn't get you into the playoffs."

Cherokee ends the season home against Unity Christian and at Sheldon.

"I came here five years ago to try and make a difference," Gunter said. "I feel like I have. Our kids have bought in and feel like they're united as a team in a way that they haven't ever been. That shows with how many of them are up at 6 a.m. for lifting.

"And the school and the community have been great. When we played at Ridge View last week, our side of the stands were packed. That's been exciting to see."

Ridge View vs Cherokee football Cherokee's Jaxon Paulsrud tackles Ridge View's Kinnick Jensen during Cherokee's 42-21 win over the Raptors on Sept. 8 in Holstein.

Cherokee has only had to punt once through three games -- a 33-yarder from Paulsrud.

He’s also been the Braves’ to-go runner on two-point conversions as he converted half of four tries and is averaging nearly 25 per kick return on two attempts.

"We're a pretty physical team on the field," Gunter said. "We don't hit each other a lot in practice, but we sure save it up for Friday night."

Cherokee has been successful in spurts dating back to the late 1980s/early 90s, but the Braves haven’t seen the postseason since 2015, meaning everyone on the active roster is hungry to see the playoffs for the first time.

"We just feel together more since the beginning of the season," Paulsrud said. "We pick each other up and don't let each other get down."