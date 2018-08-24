COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa | Quarterback Adien Belt scored three touchdowns while leading West to a 34-7 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in the season opener for both teams Friday night.
Two of Belt’s touchdown runs came in the first half. Nick Puente added a touchdown run in the first half as Coach Joe Schmitz’s team jumped out to a 21-7 lead.
Austin Streeter recovered a fumble in the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Keenan Woodruff, a 5-foot-10, 315-pound senior lineman also recovered a fumble for West, which won its second straight season opener under Schmitz’s guidance.
West will face East this Friday at Olsen Stadium.