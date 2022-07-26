BHRV's Landyn Van Kekerix named Offensive MVP of Shrine Bowl

For one final time, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley senior played on the offensive side of the football.

And, at the UNI-Dome on Saturday at the Iowa Shrine Bowl, Van Kekerix was one of the best players on the field.

The Iowa football signee scored twice as a running back and caught a 22-yard pass to help his North team beat South 24-17 in the statewide showcase.

“It was pretty cool to get that award in that game,” Van Kekerix said. “I had a lot of help from (Waterloo East’s) Kjuan Owens and the offensive line. They had blocked for me to find some huge holes. It was cool to be able to play offense. It’s my last time being on offense, and the last thing I have to do with high school.”

As the game played out, Van Kekerix admitted that some memories came back to him, especially games played at the UNI-Dome.

The Nighthawks made it to state in three of his four years, including as a senior.

Van Kekerix helped the Nighthawks get to the 2021 Class 3A championship game, where they lost to Harlan at the UNI-Dome this past season.

“You just think of all the stuff that happened and all of the coaches and people who helped me get to where I am,” Van Kekerix said. “It was cool to be there one more time.”

There wasn’t one memory that stood out to the former Nighthawk standout. It was just a good week in general, he said.

The players from around Iowa arrived in Iowa for team camps, but more importantly, the players were in the Cedar Valley to visit less fortunate children.

There was a mini-camp for Shriners’ Children Hospital patients who came to the UNI-Dome to play with the student-athletes.

There was also a parade on Saturday morning.

“The whole week was fun,” Van Kekerix said. “I’d like to say the cause of why we were playing the game was greater than anything else. We’re fortunate to play in that game. The reason is there’s kids who can’t play football. It means a lot, and it put a lot of things in perspective.”

Van Kekerix signed with the Hawkeyes back in December, and he will be a linebacker

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete was a first-team Class 3A selectee by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association as a running back/wide receiver combo.

Van Kekerix led the Nighthawks with 34 touchdowns; he had 17 rushing and 14 rushing.

There were more Northwest Iowa players who took the field on Saturday.

Akron-Westfield's Cade Walkingstick played quarterback for the North squad. Late in the first half, Walkingstick threw a 30-yard pass to North Linn senior Austin Hilmer that set up a Van Kekerix TD pass.

South Dakota signee Brandon Vander Sluis, who grew up in Le Mars, started at right tackle for the North team.

Other local players on the North roster included: Easton Harms (OABCIG), Dawson Ripperda (West Lyon), Jayston Paulson (North), Lyle Moore (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) and Ethan Hooyer (Sioux Center).

Spencer coach Jim Tighe and Westerners coach Eric Walkingstick were among the assistant coaches for North under head coach Steve Milder, who oversees the West Central (Maynard) program.