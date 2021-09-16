Bishop Heelan faces Sioux City North on Stars' homecoming night

SIOUX CITY — Chad Moseman isn't giving up on the Bishop Heelan High School football team.

Sure, the Crusasders have an 0-3 record heading into a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff against North at Elwood Olsen Stadium, but Moseman remained positive that his team can glue it together before season’s end.

The Crusaders have dropped contests against East, Le Mars and Spencer, and Moseman said that the Crusaders had a challenge going against two larger schools by size.

“We’re going out and playing schools with more kids,” the second-year Heelan coach said. “We knew East was going to have a really good team. We knew Spencer was going to be a really good team. Us losing those two games are not shocking at all.”

Moseman, however, was disappointed in the loss to the Bulldogs.

That was a game that the Crusaders felt like they could be competitive in, and to be fair, they only trailed 15-8 through three quarters.

The Crusaders allowed a fourth-quarter TD to the Bulldogs, falling 22-8.