Bishop Heelan faces Sioux City North on Stars' homecoming night

SIOUX CITY — Chad Moseman isn't giving up on the Bishop Heelan High School football team.
Sure, the Crusasders have an 0-3 record heading into a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff against North at Elwood Olsen Stadium, but Moseman remained positive that his team can glue it together before season’s end.
The Crusaders have dropped contests against East, Le Mars and Spencer, and Moseman said that the Crusaders had a challenge going against two larger schools by size.
“We’re going out and playing schools with more kids,” the second-year Heelan coach said. “We knew East was going to have a really good team. We knew Spencer was going to be a really good team. Us losing those two games are not shocking at all.”
Moseman, however, was disappointed in the loss to the Bulldogs.
That was a game that the Crusaders felt like they could be competitive in, and to be fair, they only trailed 15-8 through three quarters.
The Crusaders allowed a fourth-quarter TD to the Bulldogs, falling 22-8.
“I think we came out and played pretty well, and I wish we could have come away with a win there,” Moseman said. “With those other two games, if anyone knows anything about football, they would know that was probably going to be the case. We have to stay the course. We’ve done some nice things with the running and passing. We just need to be more consistent.”
In that game, Kaleb Gengler threw for 96 yards and Robert Cooper led the rushing attack with 36 yards on 10 carries.
On the season, Cooper is one of 10 guys who have had to take over the rushing attack for Heelan.
Grant Hegarty leads the team with 99 rushing yards.
The Crusaders were hoping to rely on Devionne West, but he moved down to Mississippi shortly after the season started.
So, Moseman assigned the skill players with a “run-by-committee” task behind Gengler.
“Devionne was going to be our guy, and he left, and I was left without a running back,” Moseman said. “Grant has been fantastic, and he runs really hard. He’s got work to do on his blocking, but he’s getting better.
“Coop isn’t the biggest guy, but he puts his nose in there,” Moseman added.
While the run game is being established, Moseman said that the offensive line has taken on some new roles, especially at left tackle.
The Crusaders have rotated juniors Naeron Bisse and Cole Fischer into that spot.
“They’re going to be really good players,” Moseman said. “They’re just juniors who have never played before.”
North returns home
The Stars come back to the metro after playing a 20-0 win over Des Moines North last week.
Dayton Harrell was the key scorer for the Stars, as he scored all three TDs on the ground.
Harrell also had 117 yards for the Stars in the shutout win over the Polar Bears.
Harrell is a sophomore running back.
Going into the game last week against the Polar Bears, Harrell had just 26 carries.
But, his breakout game may take some of the workload off of senior Dedric Sullivan and quarterback Carson Strohbeen.
“He had the hot hand,” Stars coach Mitch Mohr said. “He broke through the first level and made the linebackers miss. He had a heck of a game.”
The Stars are seeking their third win of the season.
“With our wins, our expectations will increase as well,” Mohr said. “Even the intensity in practice increases because of those expectations.”