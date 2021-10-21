BIshop Heelan football welcomes back 1961, 1971 champions

SIOUX CITY — Chad Moseman is a history teacher, at heart.

He also takes his profession to the football team as the Bishop Heelan High School football coach.

Moseman will hopefully teach his Bishop Heelan High School football team a lesson on Friday, as the 1961 and 1971 championship teams will return for a reunion to Memorial Field.

The Crusaders will dust off the history books, and honor those two championships during a 7 p.m. season-finale against Class 3A second-ranked Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

The 1961 season came in the 13th season of Heelan football, and that squad went 9-0 that season.

Heelan played schools against some Class 5A teams, such as West Des Moines Dowling, East, and even beat schools such as Sioux Falls Washington and Boys Town in Nebraska.

Joe Boyle was on that 1961 team. There were 45 young men on that team, all juniors and seniors.

He remembered that team and its two coaches, Don Fleming and Julius “Butch” Shkurensky.

“Coach Shkurensky was this great, big guy and put your arm around you, and said that we needed your best performance,” Boyle said. “Everybody enjoyed it.”

According to Boyle, this will be the last reunion for the 1961 team.

There were no playoffs back then, so if a team was ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press or UPI, that was good enough for a state title.

The 1971 team was No. 1 in the UPI’s poll, while Waterloo East was tabbed first by The AP. That group of Crusaders also went 9-0.

Since then, the Crusaders have won four state sanctioned titles — 1975, 1982, 2008 and 2013.

Moseman hopes the current Crusaders — sitting with an 0-8 record — can pick up a thing or two from the past.

“It’s very important that they know that a lot of people have worked very hard and laid a groundwork of unbelievably rich tradition at Heelan,” said Moseman, who is also a Heelan grad. “It’s important that they recognize that history. It’s important to honor the people who have come before us, and we’ll always recognize that.

“It’s super cool, and it’s a huge honor,” Moseman added. “They should be honored. It’s pretty cool.”

The Crusaders have a tough task ahead of them on the field with the Nighthawks.

The Nighthawks are one of four teams unbeaten in Class 3A, and they have the No. 1 seed in the RPI.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley have amassed over 1,000 yards in both passing and rushing.

Tanner Te Slaa returned as the Nighthawks’ quarterback, and he’s got 1,346 passing yards and 18 TDs.

“I think our kids will just have to fly around and be aggressive,” Moseman said. “They’re going to have to create turnovers. They’re going to have to limit big plays. (BHRV) is a formidable, formidable team. They have shown all year long and this is one of the best the state of Iowa has produced.”

The Nighthawks’ defense has been just as strong as their defense.

They’ve limited their last four opponents to 16 points or less, and even held Sergeant Bluff-Luton to 10 points two weeks ago.

Landyn Van Kekerix leads the BHRV defense with 43.5 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and has an interception.

“The problem is that their defense is as good as their offense,” Moseman said. “Not only are they big, but they don’t have a starter under 6 feet. They’re not short 270s. They’re a formidable team.”

