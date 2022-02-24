Bishop Heelan names Jon LaFleur as new head football coach

SIOUX CITY — Jon LaFleur’s competitive spirit came back to him last football season as an assistant coach for the Bishop Heelan High School football team.

On Thursday, the Catholic school announced LaFleur as the program’s new head coach, and LaFleur said that hopes to bring that spirit into his players.

“That brought back that fuel that never really leaves an individual,” LaFleur said. “There’s going to be a whole philosophy change. We are going to be much more physical and tough. I don’t know if we’re going to win a lot of football games, but I promise you, we will be physical and tough. Eventually, we’re going to win games.”

LaFleur said that the toughness and physicality hasn’t been there over the years. It was one of the key eye-openers that he noticed on the sidelines last year as an assistant.

The Crusaders went 0-9 last season. They played the second toughest schedule in the state, according to the RPI.

Heelan averaged 12.9 points per game as a team, with its season high being 23 in a Week 7 loss against Sioux Center.

“It was not a fun year last year,” LaFleur said. “I needed to experience that to see the weaknesses that we have. We had a lot of non-competitiveness. I’m just ultra-competitive and to see some kids not give it their all at all times, that just doesn’t compute with me. One thing I tried to impress on the kids is that you can be physically and mentally tough without having to be a great athlete. If they play the right way, we have a chance.”

LaFleur has a history with Heelan, and that was a key reason the Heelan administration tabbed the 1993 Journal Metro Male Athlete of the Year.

LaFleur’s father, Dan LaFleur, was a 1971 graduate who lettered in football and played at the University of Iowa.

LaFleur followed in his dad’s footsteps by having a standout tenure at Heelan. LaFleur was a first-team All-State in football as a junior and senior.

The new Crusaders coach also went to Iowa City to play football for the Hawkeyes as a defensive tackle.

Jon LaFleur was a team captain under the leadership of Hayden Fry. He also helped Iowa win two bowl games, the Sun Bowl and Alamo Bowl.

That history and success was something that the administration couldn’t ignore, said Heelan President John Flanery.

“I think that was the most critical thing,” Dr. Flanery said. “HIs understanding of this program and where it needs to get back to, his history, his knowledge. When we were talking with him, the way he was talking about the game. I just think he is going to be a tremendous coach and a great role model for the kids. He’s a great guy.

“At one time, you want fresh blood, but at the same time, you want someone who knows what’s going on,” Flanery said. “The way that he wins in life, he’s going to bring that attitude with students.”

According to Flanery, there were several applicants both inside and outside of Heelan walls.

In terms of a coaching staff, LaFleur said he hoped to have one intact by the next couple of weeks.

He’ll bring back some assistants, but also said the whole coaching staff won’t be coming back.

“We’ve got a world of work to do,” LaFleur said. “It’s something that I embrace and I wholeheartedly am ready to get at it.

LaFleur and his wife, Katie, are the parents of four daughters. Katie LaFleur is also a Heelan grad.

Jon LaFleur also works as a livestock broker for LaFleur Brothers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.