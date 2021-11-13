Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley dominates Solon to advance to 3A championship game

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — What a difference a year makes.

One year ago, the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley football team was on the receiving end of a 44-7 blowout loss to Harlan in the Class 3A state semifinals.

The Nighthawks flipped the script on Saturday afternoon, dominating previously undefeated Solon 42-0 at the UNI-Dome, earning the Nighthawks an opportunity to play next week for the second state title in program history.

The Nighthawks outplayed the Spartans in every facet of the game. On offense, BH/RV outgained Solon in total yards, 464 to 136. The Nighthawks finished with 130 total rushing yards, while holding Solon, the third leading rushing team in Class 3A, to just 12 rushing yards for the game.

On the passing side, BH/RV held Solon to 111 total yards.

Sean Stahle, who came in with the second most all-purpose yards in Class 3A, was held to just one reception, and 11 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Solon, who came into the game with the third-most touchdowns in Class 3A, and the third-most all-purpose yards, was shut out for the first time since Sept. 2, 2016.

The Nighthawks' victory was also a bit of long-awaited revenge for BH/RV, which lost to Solon 38-7 in the 2009 Class 2A state title game.

“The way that our kids prepared, my coaches get all the credit,” BHRV coach Cory Brandt said. “They had these guys ready to play, and they just went out and executed at a really high level. I couldn’t be more proud of our group of guys, just for how they played, how they executed, and the hat just goes off to those guys and my coaches.”

Senior quarterback Tanner Te Slaa finished with 334 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.

The UNI-Dome experience was much different this time around for Te Slaa.

Te Slaa did not play football last year when the Nighthawks advanced to the state semifinals, so the last time he took to the turf at state was as a freshman fourth-string quarterback in 2018.

Te Slaa has played in many key games on the basketball court — including the Class 2A title game earlier this year — so Brandt was certain that Te Slaa wouldn’t be intimidated by the bright lights of the state semifinals.

“Tanner has been on the big stage quite a bit,” Brandt said. “Being on the big stage experiences you for being on the big stage and he has just continued to play better and better every game this year. He stepped up big today.”

Senior Landyn Van Kekerix had five catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns, along with a team-high 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Van Kekerix also led the Nighthawks on defense, with eight total tackles and one sack.

“It was nice to come out here and do what we did, compared to last year,” Van Kekerix said. “It’s a lot funner to come out here and do this and win like this.”

The BH/RV defense sacked Solon quarterback Blake Timmons four times, and held him to just 111 passing yards, after Timmons led all of Class 3A in passing yards per completion this season.

No matter what part of the game it was, the Nighthawks came out on top.

“We went out there and executed the game plan the coaches gave to us,” Te Slaa said. “They did a great job. Everyone went out and did their job, and obviously, that is what happened on the scoreboard.”

Van Kekerix put the Nighthawks on the board with 8 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first quarter. He finished a six-play, 70 yard drive for BH/RV by taking a direct snap, and running it 45 yards for a touchdown.

Just over 30 seconds later, Te Slaa found Kekerix for a 33-yard touchdown pass that put the Nighthawks up, 14-0.

Te Slaa made it three Van Kekerix scores with 9:12 remaining in the second quarter, when he hit the senior again for 68 yards, and a 21-0 BH/RV lead. Te Slaa made it a 35-0 game when he connected with Sam Remmerde and Vance Katzfey for touchdowns passes of 25 and 55 yards, respectively.

The Nighthawks’ blocked a field goal attempt by Spartans’ kicker Brent Lumpkin as the clock expired in the first half, and BH/RV went into the locker room with a five-touchdown lead.

Te Slaa connected with senior Bryson Van Grootheest for 35 yards early in the third quarter, to put the ball at the 14 for the Nighthawks. Senior Lane Schmidt then took the handoff and scored on a 14-yard rushing touchdown, to boost the score to the 42-0 final.

The two teams played out the remainder of the lopsided contest in the fourth quarter, and after the final whistle blew, the Nighthawks ran up the UNI-Dome tunnel whooping with excitement.

For Brandt, the memory of last year was a definite motivator coming into another semifinal game.

“I think it was the experience of last year that probably prepared our kids for this year,” Brandt said. “We came in with a lot more purpose, saying ‘We want to go ahead and really attack this one. We felt a little more comfortable in the process of what we were doing, and the kids have just gone out there and executed so well.

“Was last year a driving force? You bet it was, absolutely. The experience we had, we learned from that, and this year they came in with a definite different focus and plan.”

The Nighthawks will play in the 3A title game next Friday at 1 p.m., against either Humboldt (11-0) or Harlan (11-0).

