Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley falls to Harlan in Class 3A title game

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — It wasn’t the way the the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley co-op football team wanted to end their season, but after a 14-point loss in the Class 3A state championship, the Nighthawks have plenty to be proud of.

The second-ranked Nighthawks saw their perfect season come to an end with a 42-28 loss Friday at the UNI-Dome to No. 1 Harlan in the state title game.

A a few mistakes put BH/RV in a hole it couldn’t quite climb out of.

Twice, the Cyclones held a two-score lead, only to see BH/RV pull within seven points. But after Harlan scored a touchdown in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, the Nighthawks were unable to mount a response.

The Nighthawks outgained the Cyclones in total yards, 396-316, but a first quarter pick-six from junior Aidan Hall gave Harlan a permanent lead, and another Harlan interception at the goal-line sealed the championship win for the Cyclones.

The title is the 13th in school history for Harlan.

“Hats off to them, they played a heck of a game,” BH/RV coach Cory Brandt said. “They didn’t make many mistakes. They really were mistake-free, and that is what cost us. We had a few mistakes that hurt us, and we were chasing points the rest of the day because of it.”

BH/RV finished with three touchdown passes in the game, two of them from senior quarterback Tanner Te Slaa, and one from wide receiver (and 2020 quarterback) Caleb Kats.

Te Slaa had 18 completions for 268 yards against the Cyclones, while Kats finished with two completions for 98 yards.

Harlan roared out to an early two-score lead with a 25-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer to senior receiver Connor Frame at the 9:40 mark of the first, for a 7-0 Cyclones advantage.

After the Nighthawks tied it up with a 30-yard scoring pass from Te Slaa to senior Vance Katzfey, Hall made it a 21-7 game with a five yard touchdown run, followed by his 57-yard pick-six as time expired in the first quarter.

The Nighthawks pulled within seven points early in the second with an 80-yard drive that ended with a five yard touchdown pass from Te Slaa to Kats, but Harlan answered with a four yard score from William Kenkel to make it 28-14.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley pulled back within seven thanks to a 66-yard pass from Kats to senior Landyn Van Kekerix on a reverse. It was Kats’ first touchdown pass since he gave up the starting quarterback spot to Te Slaa before this season, and it pulled the Nighthawks within a score, at 28-21.

“That was a play we ran in practice just for this,” Van Kekerix said. “I caught it and just tried to make a few people miss. I got a couple key blocks. (Senior) Bryan Zylstra, I know he came up and got a huge block, the receiver on the edge got a huge block, and I made the man miss.”

That moment brought the BH/RV crowd to its feet, but Harlan threw water on that celebration by responding with a 28 yard TD pass from Kasperbauer to Joey Moser, to grow its lead to 35-21.

BH/RV made it a seven-point game again when Van Kekerix finished off an 82-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run at the 3:38 mark of the third. But Harlan scored again early in the fourth quarter, as a two-yard rushing touchdown from Kenkel pushed Harlan’s lead to 42-28.

Kats pulled in an interception at the 47 yard line with just over eight minutes left in the game, a play that was immediately followed by a 32 yard reception from senior Bryson Van Grootheest. But that drive ended with an incompletion on fourth down for BH/RV at the 13, and Harlan took the ball back with 6:56 on the clock.

The Nighthawks had one last shot at the end zone with 1:33 left in the game, with a first and 10 at the Harlan 11. Cyclones' junior Will Neuharth then picked off a Te Slaa pass at the goal-line and returned it to the 22, sealing the win for Harlan.

It obviously wasn't the way Te Slaa wanted his season to end, but the South Dakota State basketball commit was happy about the chance to finish his season, and his football career, fighting for a championship under the lights of the UNI-Dome.

“It’s about everything you’d expect, and more,” Te Slaa said. “It’s just a great environment, and hanging out with the guys for a couple days in a hotel, you can’t really ask for a better way to end the season, other than ending on a win.”

Te Slaa’s 268 passing yards gave him 2,532 on the season, good for third best in Class 3A ahead of Tyler Smith of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and behind Kasperbauer and Caden Matson of Humboldt.

The Nighthawks and Cyclones combined for just 73 total rushing yards, but made up for it by throwing for a total of 639 yards through the air.

Kasperbauer ended his day with 20 completions for 273 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Top target Jacob Birch had 10 catches for 145 yards.

The Cyclones and Nighthawks came in tied for fourth in Class 3A with 19 sacks each. Harlan managed to sack Te Slaa four times, while the Nighthawks sacked Kasperbauer once.

For Brandt, this season will be one he remembers for a long time, no matter how it ended. The Nighthawks came up short of their ultimate goal, but Brandt said that he was extremely proud of his team and it's journey to a 12-1 season and a Class 3A runner-up trophy.

"I'm so proud of my kids," Brandt said. "We battled to the last game of the year, and we played an excellent football team, hats off to them, like I said. They went out and won it, and we give them credit, but I am really proud of my kids for how they battled throughout the course of the year, and especially today."

The Nighthawks will graduate 23 seniors before next season, a group that includes standout players like Te Slaa, Kats, Van Kekerix, Katzfey, and Bryson Van Grootheest.

"They came together so well as a team, and were such good examples for the young guys to follow," Brandt said. "Obviously, we are going to miss the athletes they were, but I am going to miss who they were more than just athletically and football-wise. These were fun kids to be around. They gave everything they had to this program.”

Harlan’s title is the program’s first since 2009, while Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley is still searching for its first championship since 2016.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0