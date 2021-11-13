Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley set to take on Solon in loaded Class 3A semifinal

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa — The Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley co-op football team isn’t the only squad coming into Saturday’s Class 3A state semifinals on a hot streak. Judging by record, everybody is absolutely on fire.

All four teams still in the running for a 3A state title — the Nighthawks, Solon, Harlan and Humboldt — go into Saturday with perfect 11-0 records.

The remaining teams all rank in the top four in Class 3A in total touchdowns, with Harlan, Humboldt, and the Nighthawks comprising the state’s top three in passing scores, while Humboldt, Harlan, and Solon are 1-2-3 in all-purpose yards.

Everywhere you look in this final four, excellence is there.

On Saturday, the Nighthawks will face off against Solon to determine who gets to play in next Friday’s state championship game.

No matter who the Nighthawks’ opponent was, BH/RV coach Cory Brandt knew that the matchup would be tough. There are no easy games at this time of year.

“Those four teams that are there are excellent, to say the least,” Brandt said. “To be undefeated is really hard, and they’ve done a lot over the course of the year to do that. They’ve got obviously great players and they’ve got great ... everything. To me, it just says that we’ve got a lot of really good teams there. Impressive, to say the least.”

The Nighthawks clinched their spot at the UNI-Dome with a 50-14 quarterfinal thumping of Sergeant Bluff-Luton last Friday, the latest in a series of big-time performances. This season, the Nighthawks didn’t just beat the competition. They dominated.

Offensively, the Nighthawks scored at least 34 points in every one of their games, and boast several of the state’s most explosive playmakers.

Defensively, the Nighthawks only allowed one opponent to score more than 16 points this season, and prior to last week’s 36 point victory, the Nighthawks hadn’t allowed any team to score more than 10 points in nearly a month.

The Nighthawks will have their hands full against Solon, a team with an offense that ranks third in Class 3A in total touchdowns, rushing yards, and all-purpose yards, while placing fourth in rushing touchdowns.

The Spartans’ top playmakers on offense are quarterback Blake Timmons and running back Sean Stahle. Timmons is a threat in the air and on the ground, with 1,127 passing yards this season with 19 passing touchdowns, and 893 rushing yards with 10 more scores.

Stahle has 1,127 ground yards and is second in Class 3A with 1,972 all-purpose yards.

On defense, the Spartans are third in total tackles, first in sacks, and tied for first in interceptions. Sophomore Brett White ranks fourth in Class 3A with 87 total tackles, and three Solon players have three interceptions on the season.

“They are really good,” Brandt said. “Defensively, I’m just impressed by what they do and how they do it. They’re just really disciplined and good about playing the style of defense they play. They can create problems for you up front and with their defensive play. Their linebackers are excellent and physical, and their defensive backs are just solid. We know it’s going to be a formidable task. We’re going to have to play at a really high level.”

Last week, BH/RV quarterback Tanner Te Slaa boosted the Nighthawks to the Dome with five touchdowns and 278 passing yards against the Warriors.

This Saturday will be Te Slaa’s first experience as a starter at state. He didn’t play football when BH/RV made it to the semifinals last year, but was a fourth-string quarterback on the 2018 squad that lost to PCM in the state finals.

“That was fun, but it's going to be a whole different perspective," Te Slaa said last Friday. “

Aside from Te Slaa, the team’s two other biggest playmakers are Landyn Van Kekerix and Caleb Kats. Van Kekerix is a threat all over the field with a team-high 593 rushing yards and 58 tackles, while Kats has a team-high 622 receiving yards.

Brandt is thrilled with how his team has performed over the past several weeks, and has high hopes headed into Saturday’s game.

At 11-0, it’s hard not to be optimistic about your chances.

“This is where you need to be playing your best football, and I really think that we are,” Brandt said. “I think a lot of that credit just goes to the kids. It’s their execution, it’s their preparation and it's their being ready to play the game. To say I am proud of them would be an understatement.”

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Solon will kick off the Class 3A semifinals on Saturday at 4 p.m.

