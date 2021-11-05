Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley stomps Sergeant Bluff-Luton to advance to UNI-Dome

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa — A year ago, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley quarterback Tanner Te Slaa didn’t play a single down of football for the Nighthawks.

Now, he has them on the cusp of a state title.

On Friday night at Rock Valley High School, Te Slaa tore apart the Sergeant Bluff-Luton defense in a 50-14 Nighthawks win, a victory that sends the program to the state semifinals for the second consecutive year.

In 2019, Te Slaa started the final four games of his sophomore football season, but decided to step away from the game and focus on basketball. That decision served him well, to the tune of a commitment to the South Dakota State basketball program.

Late this summer though, Te Slaa realized that he missed being with his football teammates, and decided to step back under center.

“Mostly, I just missed the guys, and hanging out at practice and the games," Te Slaa said. "Obviously, games and practices are a good time too, but more than anything, I just missed the boys.”

Te Slaa doesn’t seem to have felt any ill-effects from his year off the gridiron. His 263 yards on Friday gives him 1,913 passing yards on the season, fourth most in Class 3A. His six passing touchdowns gives him 29 on the year, third most in Class 3A.

“He has made a lot of plays this year,” B-H/RV coach Cory Brandt said. “He’s really blessed because we’ve got unbelievable people all around him. We have a lot of good skill players, and we ride them. They all do an incredible job.”

A few of those skills players also had huge nights against the Warriors on Friday.

Senior wide receiver Landyn Van Kekerix rushed the ball 10 times for 72 yards and a touchdown, while Caleb Kats had five receptions for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Kats played quarterback last year in Te Slaa’s absence, but is happy to be back to catching the passes, rather than throwing them.

“It was kind of more natural for me to go to receiver than play quarterback,” Kats said. “I filled the role last year, but it’s good to be back where I belong.”

BH/RV started the scoring quickly. Junior Zach Strubbe took the ball on the opening kick-off and ran it all the way back to the SB-L 34 yard line. After a penalty on SB-L and a few short gains gave them a first and goal, the Nighthawks took three plays to punch it in, as Te Slaa hit Kats for a five yard score.

After forcing SB-L to punt on its first drive, the Nighthawks made it 14-0 after Te Slaa hit Kats for a 44 yard pass to the 14 yard line. Van Kekerix then took the ball for a two yard touchdown pass.

SB-L finally got on board late in the second after Noah Keokenchanh picked off a Te SLaa pass and brought it back to the eight. Three plays later, SB-L quarterback Tyler Smith hit Scott Kroll for a three yard touchdown pass.

But the Nighthawks added another before the quarters end, as Te Slaa hit Lane Schmidt for 60 yards and a 21-7 lead as the clock hit :00.

The Nighthawks extended the lead even further after a Vance Katzfey interception put the ball at the 40. Nine players later, Te Slaa hit Van Kekerix for a 17-yard touchdown pass. SB-L did manage another touchdown before halftime, and BH/RV’S lead at the break was 27-14.

The Nighthawks had outgained the Warriors in total yardage, 201-48.

The Nighthawks outscored the Warriors in the second half, 23-0, as BH/RV scored a safety when Tyler Smith was called for intentional grounding in the endzone. On the next play, Te Slaa hit Kats for a 50-yard touchdown and a 36-14 lead.

Also in the third, Kats scored his third and final touchdown of the game on a one-yard scoring run.

Te Slaa and Vance Katsfey then linked up for a 14-yard touchdown pass in the fourth to put the game at its 50-14 final.

With the win, the Nighthawks will play at the UNI-Dome for the second consecutive year. B-H/RV ended its 2020 season with a 44-7 loss to Harlan in the Class 3A semifinals.

A visibly emotional Brandt said that the feeling after Friday's win was “incredible.”

“If you want the truth, I’m really blessed,” Brandt said. “Holy cow, it wasn’t easy. Everything has been hard. I know the scores don’t look like that, but its been a ton of preparation by our coaches and just a ton of planning by them and by our kids.”

“Their executions and the way they did things so well all throughout the year, to be undefeated at this point is a huge accomplishment, because it's hard to do.”

The Nighthawks held the Warriors to just 70 yards of total offense in the game. Smith went 8-for-16 passing with one touchdown and one interception. Senior Jacob Imming ran the ball 11 times for 45 yards in his final game with the Warriors.

It was the Warriors’ second loss of the season against the Nighthawks. The other one came back on Oct. 8, when B-H/RV beat the Warriors on their home field, 35-10.

SB-L managed just 38 rushing yards and 32 passing yards in Friday's rematch.

The Warriors season comes to an end with an 8-3 overall record. Even though the team didn’t make it to the UNI-Dome, head coach Justin Smith still considers the year a success.

“Oh, no doubt,” Smith said. “We had nine seniors, and eight healthy ones by the end of the year. To be one of the best eight teams in 3A football with only eight or nine seniors playing, that is a really good accomplishment. That says a lot about those seniors and the type of leaders they were.”

The Nighthawks get eight days to prepare for their state semifinals game, which will be at 4 p.m. on Nov. 13 against Solon (11-0). All four remaining teams in Class 3A are undefeated, the other two being Harlan and Humboldt.

For Te Slaa, this will be his final season on the football field, as he said he will focus only on basketball at the college level.

He’s been to the UNI-Dome once before, as a freshman fourth-string quarterback in 2018. But this time around, he gets to lead his team onto the field as they try for the second state title in program history.

It's a heck of a way to go out.

“It’s huge for us,” Te Slaa said. “We’ve got a really special group, and for us to go to the Dome, if we could go out and win one or two, that would be incredible.”

