Remsen St. Mary’s

Hawks head coach Tim Osterman hasn't had to deal with much losing in his time as Remsen St. Mary's football coach.

Once, in fact.

Though three seasons, Osterman has guided the Hawks to two 8-player state championships and compiled a 36-1 overall record.

But after winning the title last season, the Hawks have huge holes to fill.

Osterman is hopeful the pieces to continued success are on the roster, but nearly all eight graduated seniors made at least one all-state football team, and the group left a legacy across all sports at the school.

Among the top returners for the program are juniors Keaton Harpenau, who had nearly 250 offensive yards last season to go with 40 tackles, as well as juniors Braxton Kniep and Brady Koenck, who accounted for over 50 tackles combined last season.

"The team expectations are to continue to give the effort and have the attitude it takes to win football games," Osterman said. "We have to continue to earn the right to win football games; nothing is given.

"As a program we only seek to go 1-0 every week. We don’t look ahead, only to make sure that we are practicing and preparing at a championship level. As a team we have some relative inexperience so we are definitely in the development mindset."

State Football 8M Remsen vs. WACO 6 Remsen St. Mary's players celebrate on the field after scoring against WACO in the 8-player state championship game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls

Harris-Lake Park

The Wolves made the 8-player playoffs for the fourth straight season last fall under head coach Lane Gunderson and ended the season with a 6-3 record for the third straight year.

Harris-Lake Park lost starting quarterback Tyce Gunderson to graduation after he threw for almost 1,000 yards on 115 yards and also was the team's leading rusher with 1,028 yards on 161 rushing attempts with 36 total touchdowns.

Senior Lucan Ahrenstorff showed flashes of being able to replicate Gunderson's success behind center as Ahrenstorff completed 64 percent of 44 pass attempts for 323 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions plus 107 rushing yards on 31 carries and one rushing score.

Senior Caleb Hemphill is also back after he finished second on the team in rushing yards in 2022 with 406 yards on 78 carries with three ending in the end zone.

Ahrenstorff and Hemphill were also the team's top two pass-catchers last season as both tallied over 420 receiving yards. Hemphill did so on a team-best 40 catches and Ahrenstorff averaged 16 yards a catch on 28 receptions, and the duo combined for 16 receiving touchdowns. Senior Devin Meyer (24 receptions, 302 yards, four touchdowns) also returns to aid the passing attack.

Those three will also anchor the defense as Hemphill finished last season second on the Wolves in total tackles with 50 ½. Ahrenstorff was third with 49 ½ and Meyer added 38. The three also combined for four interceptions.

Hemphill was also a weapon on special teams as he took 11 kick returns for 225 yards with one going for a score on top of six punt returns that he took 78 yards.

0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false