The Raiders went 2-7 last season but made the most of their two wins by making a playoff appearance in Class 1A. The victories came in the last two weeks of the regular season to propel East Sac Co. into postseason contention.

The primary source of optimism for the Raiders come in the returning members, of which there is an abundance for head coach Eric McCollough.

On defense, the Raiders’ top 13 tacklers are back in 2023. That group is led by senior Karter Ludwig, whose 78 ½ tackles ranked just outside the top 10 in 1A.

Senior Luke Wright returns at quarterback after going for nearly 450 total yards. Landon Grindle also is back for his junior season after leading the team in rushing yards a season ago with 224 yards on 48 carries. Seniors Charlie Veit and Logan Schroeder also chipped in over 150 rushing yards apiece as juniors.

East Sac’s top receiving targets are both back in the lineup as well in Veit (16 catches, 98 yards) and junior Sam Julin (five catches, 110 yards).

Veir and senior linebacker Luke Wernimont each had two interceptions last fall.

Hinton

The Blackhawks were a playoff team in Class 1A last season and finished 6-4 in total after a first round exit.

Quarterback Glen Carlson has graduated since throwing for over 1,100 yards last season, as has the team’s leading rusher in 2022, that being Beau DeRocher (155 carries, 1,425 yards, 18 touchdowns), which leaves holes to fill in the Hinton backfield.

Junior Gabe Anderson looks to be the next in line after attempting 35 passes as a sophomore with seven completions, 131 yards, a touchdowns and two interceptions.

Hinton also brings back senior Garrett Lindley, who had 80 totes for 339 yards and three scores last season. Lindley is also the Blackhawks’ returning leader in tackles with 62 ½ (53 solo, three for loss).

Brooks Binneboese and Jacob Bishop are both back after each went for in excess of 38 tackles as sophomores.

"This season holds a lot of unknowns for us," said Hinton head coach Kadrian Hardersen. "We graduated 11 seniors and also moved up a class. We have a small group of seniors this season, but they have done a great job filling the leadership void that was left from last year's departures.

"I think the expectation from the seniors is that they would pick up where we left off last year and look to make another playoff run."

Lawton-Bronson

The Eagles were highly successful in the early 2010s with four playoff appearances in six seasons, but haven’t made the playoffs since 2015.

Lawton-Bronson were in contention for a playoff spot for much of the season, but finished in fifth place in Class A District 8 after going 3-5 under head coach Jason Garnand.

This season, the Eagles moved up to Class 1A and bring back Braden Heiss after he threw for over 2,200 yards on nearly 300 attempts with a completion rate over 54 percent and 23 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

As for other playmakers, junior Louden Grimsley has been courted by a increasing number of Division I schools after he went for 32 receptions, 601 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022.

Of the team’s total 2,245 receiving yards gained last season, the Eagles bring back nearly 2,000 of those and all but four of their 24 receiving scores.

On defense, Lawton-Bronson brings back its top seven in tackles, led by juniors Marcus Silva and Cowan Jaminet, who each had over 42 tackles last fall.

Ivan Smith added 38 tackles and Lane Mitchell chipped in 36 as a freshman in 2022. The Lawton-Bronson defense also showed a propensity to get turnovers a season ago as the Eagles recorded 16 fumble recoveries and seven interceptions.

MVAOCOU

Jacob Burger takes over as the Rams' coach after leading Ogden High School to a 6-3 record last year.

Burger said he's excited to start building a foundation of success at Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto/Charter Oak-Ute, which is coming off a 2-7 season.

"We won’t have an incredibly large senior class, but the few we have look to be impact players," Burger said. The biggest thing with this group will be creating confidence in themselves that they can win.

"We will be thin in numbers but there looks to be some fantastic talent on this team. All summer long, the core group of football players did a fantastic job in the weight room and we are excited to see some of that translate onto the football field."

Top returning players include offensive and defensive lineman Jace Henderson, quarterback and safety Payton Gress, wide receiver and cornerback Tanner Dixon, running back and linebacker Kane Boyle and running back and linebacker Luther Cameron.

Cameron, a junior, was the Rams' leading rusher last season, carrying the ball 130 times for 733 yards and five touchdowns. Dixon, a sophomore, caught nine passes for 95 yards and a score.

Boyle was MVAOCOU's second-leading tackler (60), with 26 solo stops and one sack.

Burger lists Bo Clausen (RB/CB); Cade Schmidt (QB/S); Aiden Leclair (OL/DL); William Sorenson (OL/DL) and Harry Spicer (WR/CB) as promising newcomers, and mentions Manny Cameron (WR/S) and Jake Mitchell (OL/DL) as players who could made a big jump this season.

Assigned to Class 1A, MVAOCOU opened the season Aug. 25 at Westwood.

Ridge View

The Raptors went 4-4 in 2022 and qualified for the Class 1A playoffs for the second straight season.

Ridge View graduated quarterback and leading rusher Jake Breyfogle (73-154 passing for 635 yards, six touchdowns and 12 interceptions plus 396 rushing yards) and Kolton Luscombe (85 carries for 382 yards).

In fact, no returning Raptor rushed for more than a dozen yards last season, but the Raptors do return senior Isaac Goettsch after he went for 11 catches and 127 yards to rank in the top three on the team in both categories.

Senior Asher Endrulat anchors the defense after he had 45 ½ tackles in 2022. Endrulat’s efforts were supplemented by Zach Kolphin and Austin Wood.

Kolphin had 33 ½ tackles as a freshman and Wood went for 33 as a sophomore.

On the back end of the defense, Ethan Mason and Gavin Vohs are back after each grabbing two interceptions. Mason is a senior and Vohs a junior.

Sioux Central

The Rebels went 2-6 last season under head coach Brandon Goodchild and were fifth in their district.

Sioux Central only attempted 45 passes in 2022, but 36 were thrown by the arm of Kaben Morrow, who competed 15 on them for over 200 yards.

The team also brings back leading rusher Max Adams following a 157-carry, 571-yard effort for Adams as a junior with six touchdowns. Adams also had the most solo tackles on the team (48) and second-most total tackles (53), behind returning junior Kinnick Fahrenkrog's team-best 55 takedowns.

Konnor McKeever, Tate Axdahl and Morrow all return to the defense as well after the trio each went for over 23 tackles in 2022.

Sioux Central made three trips to the playoffs between 2011 and 2017, but haven't been to the postseason since.

"Many positions have graduated and there will be a lot of competition from our younger grade levels," said Goodchild. "With the realignment of districts this year, we are playing some teams we haven't played in a few years."

West Sioux

With the lone exception of the 2012 season, West Sioux has made the playoffs every season since 2009 and have been runner-up in Class 1A the past two seasons.

In 2022, the Falcons went 11-2 and lost to Van Meter, 35-7, in the state championship game at the UNI-Dome under head coach Ryan Schwiesow.

The Falcons went unbeaten in district play, with its only regular season loss coming to 2A state champ Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

West Sioux will have to replace starting quarterback Dylan Wiggins, who graduated after going for a 70 percent completion rate on 243 pass attempts with 2,152 yards and 31 touchdowns against nine interceptions and over 440 rushing yards with six scores on the ground.

Behind Dylan Wiggins and leading receiver Brady Lynott, West Sioux scored the most passing touchdowns in 1A (34) and third-most total scores (84).

Leading rusher Carter Bultman (153 carries, 1,228 yards and 17 touchdowns) also graduated, meaning the Falcons bring back around 320 of the total 2,476 rushing yards of last season, almost all of which were accounted for by sophomores Blake Wiggins and Tanner Lynott.

Lynott also added three receptions for 52 yards and returning junior Kolton Koopmans had 19 catches for 206 yards and three scores while Blake Wiggins may get the nod as the Falcons' next starting QB after he attempted 20 passes as a freshman with 14 completions, 178 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

The Falcons ranked fifth in total tackles last season in 1A with 556 as a team.