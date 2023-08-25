Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

After several seasons of being a perennial threat to win its district or even go to the state championship, the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Nighthawks took a step back in 2022 with a 3-6 record.

And the team wants to make sure things get turned around quickly.

The Nighthawks get quarterback Nathan Van Otterloo back for his senior season after he threw for over 800 yards a season ago with a completion rate of 46 percent, though the running game is a bit unproven as the 290 yards gained on the ground by senior Alic Salazar represent the most by any returning player on the roster.

On the outside, senior Blake Moser is back after going for a team-best 20 catches and 239 yards with three touchdowns. Moser also had the most tackles last season of anyone back this season with 35 ½.

“We have a group of young men that know how to work," said BH/RV head coach Jayme Rozeboom. "We have a group of guys who love each other and will play for each other. We have guys who are tough. Guys who are willing to compete. I am excited to see where our grit takes us.”

“We have some big shoes to fill and we will have high competition for those spots. We really need to find their best positions and roles for this team early so we can steadily improve all season long."

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football Central Lyon/George Little Rock's Graham Eben gets tackled by Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Carter McCrory during a Sept. 2 ga…

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

The returning Class 2A state champion, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock have no plans on ceding the crown anytime soon.

Even after seeing one of the state's most productive two-way players move onto the University of Iowa in Zach Lutmer, the Lions have two more future Hawkeyes on the 2023 roster in Reece Vander Zee and Graham Eben.

Lutmer had over 1,357 yards passing last season plus over 1,500 yards rushing with 38 total touchdowns while only throwing two interceptions on 112 attempts to rank among the state's most productive offensive players while also displaying the ability that made him a desirable defensive back prospect to the Hawkeyes with 45 tackles and three interceptions.

However, Vander Zee should stands to slide inside from wideout to quarterback and give the Lions another playmaker at signal-caller.

Vander Zee turned 32 catches into 768 yards and 10 touchdowns last season while adding 22 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

Graham Eben returns to his spot on both sides of the ball after he rushed for over 1,300 yards with 19 touchdowns and chipped in 10 receptions for 159 yards with 28 ½ tackles on defense and four picks.

The rushing attack is further supplemented by the return of seniors Lane Kruger and Isaiah Johnson, who each had over 200 yards on the ground as juniors.

CL/GLR has created a program that should be the envy of most schools around the state.

Head coach Curtis Eben is 43-20 as head coach. Since forming the CL/GLR co-op in 1990, the team has made 22 playoff appearances and has five second-place trophies. Central Lyon has won four gold trophies, two each on its own and as part of the co-op.

While the team boasts several key members back, the Lions' success could be tied to the effort up front on the offensive and defensive lines, where not as much comes back.

"We need to continue to build leaders within this group. We have some very talented young men on this team," Curtis Eben said. "Looking for a large group of seniors to step into some big roles this year.

"The large group of seniors that have waited their turn to see the field. We have several key players back. We will need to continue to build depth on the OL/DL as the season goes."

Cherokee

After averaging just two wins per season from the start of the 2017 through the end of the 2021 season, Cherokee has won six the past two seasons in Class 2A (eight if you count Week 9 wins played between non-playoff contenders to close each slate).

Plus, the Braves have an intriguing young stable of returning players that should have Cherokee filled with high hopes.

Head coach Tony Gunter has last season's top four ball-carriers back this season. Current sophomore Jaxon Paulsrud led the team in carries (98) and rushing yards (597) in 2022, and returning senior Jon Jenness had team-bests in yards per rush (11.8) and touchdowns (eight). Between them, the duo rushed for almost 1,200 yards.

State Football 2A CLGLR vs. OABCIG 11 OABCIG defenders swarm Central Lyon/George-Little Rock senior Kayden Van Berkum before he can score in the semifinal round of the Iowa Class 2…

OABCIG

For the second straight year, the Falcons' season ended with a loss deep in the playoffs to the eventual state champion.

Two years ago, Southeast Valley beat OABCIG in the Class 2A quarterfinals on route to the Jaguars’ first state title. Last fall, OABCIG fell 37-14 to Central Lyon in a semi at the UNI Dome that matched two of the state's two quarterbacks -- Central Lyon's Zach Lutmer and OABCIG's Beckett DeJean.

Beckett DeJean, who earned second-team all-state honors, threw for 2,221 passing yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 998 yards and 14 more scores last season.

The younger brother of highly-decorated Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Beckett also starred at cornerback for OABCIG, and will likely play defense for the South Dakota Coyotes this fall.

OABCIG head coach Larry Miller, entering his 24th year with the program, must replace not only DeJean but a total of 20 graduated seniors, including every starter from last year's 11-2 squad. The losses also include DeJean's favorite target, receiver Gabe Wintercrowd.

"Our main focus early on will be to get kids into the right positions for the betterment of the team," Miller said. "Open competition for all starting positions should be a benefit for use."

Miller identifies Kelton Ladwidg and Bodie Hansen as the top returning players, and Brysen Kolar and Myles Beck as the most promising newcomers.

Other notable returning players, he said, are Bradyn Barber, Gage Leed, Kaleb Taylor, John Kruse, Gavin Remer, Dayton Ullrich and Blake Corbin.

Miller lists West Sioux as the favorite to win OABCIG's district, but said he expects his young team to challenge for the crown.

Unity Christian

Unity Christian made the Class 2A playoffs for the second straight season in 2022, but it was just the third playoff appearance in the program history.

The Knights finished the season 3-6 after being knocked out by OABCIG in the first round of the postseason.

Braeden Bosma returns at quarterback for his junior season after he threw for just shy of 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 135 attempts with a 55 percent completion rate. He's also the top returning rusher on the team as he went for 479 yards on the ground, which was second to Trevor Wieringa's 518 yards. Wieringa has since graduated.

Bosma will also be without his top two receivers from last season as both Jacob Van Donge and Carter Slenk graduated. Those two combined for 45 catches, almost 700 receiving yards and six touchdowns. That makes Ethan Van Ginkel (10 receptions, 85 yards, touchdown) the top returning target in the pass game.

On defense, the Knights bring back some depth from last season as the program graduated three of its top four tacklers from 2022, but return eight of its top 10 in the category, led by senior Cole Rens, who had over 50 tackles last season, with nine occurring behind the line of scrimmage.

Despite only a few playoff appearances, Unity Christian has been successful under head coach Joshua Van Kempen, as the Knights have had at least three wins in every season since 2016.

Okoboji

It's been over a 15 years since Okoboji made its one and only playoff appearance in school history.

That also doubles as the last winning season the Pioneers have had.

But head coach Nick Plueger does have some pieces to work with this season.

Returning senior Jase Jostand led the team in passing last season with a modest 164 yards on 15-of-41 passing. Jostand may have a firmer grip on the position this season after Okoboji saw 11 different players attempt passes last season, which combined for 16 interceptions and one touchdown.

At receiver, Ethan Schlachter and Tallin Wright had the exact same season stat lines last fall as each went for six catches and 73 yards. However, Schiachter since graduated while Wright is back for his senior year.

Senior Joe Salmon also returns after he led the team in rushing yards as a junior after he went for 411 yards on 37 carries with four touchdowns.

Four of the team's top five in tacklers from last season have graduated, but the squad does return the team leader in the stat in junior Blaise Elwood, who had 55 ½ tackles (31 solo, three for loss).

Sheldon

After a nine-year gap between playoff appearances, Sheldon qualified for the postseason for the second straight time to end last season as the Orabs finished 4-5 under Tyler Lloyd.

This season, Levi Letsche assumes the helm of the team, whose top returners include senior running back Ryan Vollink (91 rushes, 342 yards, three touchdowns) and junior wide receiver Isaac Wenthe, who led the team in catches (seven) and receiving yards (114) while Volinink added six catches for 90 yards.

Volinink also recorded the second-most tackles of any returning Orab with 33 ½ tackles as a junior. Current senior Jarrett Roos had the most of any player on the roster to come back in 2023 as Roos went for 38 ½, with 27 solo and nine happening behind the line of scrimmage.

Last season was Sheldon's 10th playoff berth in school history. It's most successful stretch came with four straight postseason berths from 2009 to 2012.

At 4-5 in 2022, Sheldon won the most games in a season since going 7-2 in 2017.

The school made the playoffs three times in the 1980s and was state runner-up in 2005.

Spirit Lake

Spirit Lake had its most wins in a season since 2014 after finishing the regular season undefeated at 8-0 and adding two more wins onto the total in the postseason before suffering a 19-0 loss to OABCIG in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Still, Spirit Lake won a district championship and produced a playoff qualifier for the fifth straight season in 2022 under head coach Josh Bolluyt.

The Indians' defense saw Owen Lalumendre accumulate over 90 tackles last season as a junior to represent the most of any returning player for the Indians. Lalumendre also had 20 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

In the secondary, junior Dylan Stecker and senior Will Graves are both back after each had three interceptions a season ago.

At quarterback, Caden Lundt was superb in 2022 as just a sophomore. Lundt threw for nearly 1,200 yards with 12 touchdowns and added 40 rushing yards with three ground scores. As a junior, look for his completion percentage to trend upward from last season's 52.7 percent, which also came with seven interceptions.

Lundt is joined in the backfield by two classmates who come off encouraging sophomore campaigns. Bode Higgins went for 966 yards on 144 carries last fall while William Ditsworth averaged nearly six yards a carry on 32 totes for 181 rushing yards.

Higgins also ranked second on the 2022 Indians in catches with 17, which went for 109 yards. The rest of Spirit Lake's 89 catches for 1,213 receiving yards was compiled by graduated seniors.

Western Christian

The Wolfpack hope the success keeps going under head coach Travis Kooima.

Western Christian finished last season 8-3 and bring back Kaden Van Regenmorter, who threw for almost 2,000 yards last season as a sophomore starting quarterback with a 56 percent completion rate and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions and 460 rushing yards.

Tyler Mantel will once again join Van Regenmorter in the backfield after Mantel took 176 carries for 1,122 yards and 14 scores on the ground to go with 15 catches and 251 receiving yards and two more scores.

However, the program graduated leading pass catcher Ashtin Van't Hul (30 catches, 639 yards, seven TDs) along with Chandler Pollema (22 catches, 311 yards, two TDs).

That means junior Karsten Moret may be the Wolfpack's top target this season after he went for 20 receptions, 298 yards and six touchdowns last fall.

Western Christian also graduated four of its top five tacklers from 2022, led by Parker Van't Hul's 54 ½ stops. The returning leader in the category for the Wolfpack is Mantel, who went for 37 tackles to rank second on the team.

West Lyon

A prestigious program that's ied for the sixth-most football championships in state history with five hopes to keep rolling in 2023 after reaching the playoffs for the 33rd time in school history to cap off last season.

Head coach Jay Rozeboom's squad finished 8-3, losing to eventual Class 2A champion Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in the quarterfinals.

The Wildcats lost starting quarterback Ryer Crichton to graduation after he threw for over 750 yards, but bring back leading rusher Tate Hawf, who rushed for over 800 yards on 141 carries and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore last fall. Hawf also tallied 18 receptions for 146 yards.

West Lyon also saw leading tackler Gunner Grems graduate after going for 67 ½ stops, but the team brings back Jaxan Huyser after a 48-tackle campaign as a sophomore.

"We have a very tough schedule starting with out," Rozeboom said. "(And) our district is extremely tough. We must work on the things we can control like getting better every rep of every practice, improving every game, and be great at blocking and tackling."