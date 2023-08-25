MOC-Floyd Valley

The Dutch of MOC-Floyd Valley have improved their win total over each of the past three seasons. But with that comes higher expectations.

MOC-Floyd Valley made the playoffs last season by virtue of being runner-up in their district and finished with a 6-4 record in Class 3A.

Now the mission for head coach Grant Hegstad is to go deeper into the postseason.

That goal is aided the return of the team's starting quarterback in junior Blake Aalbers, who had 1,305 yards on 63 percent completion rate with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and 80 additional rushing yards.

But MOC-Floyd Valley will have to continue to develop offensive weapons for Aalbers as the Dutch graduated their top rusher from last season along with their top five pass catchers, with Ayden Klein belonging to both groups after he closed his career with 566 rushing yards and 97 receiving yards.

Tyeson Vaas may see more opportunities after he went for eight catches last season, but Vaas was already an impact player on defense after going for 30 tackles as a junior in 2022.

Sioux Center

The playoffs and a district champion are fairly commonplace for the Sioux Center football team.

And new head coach Tim Van Regenmorter doesn't want that to stop under his watch.

However, the Warriors' first round exit last season put the team's final season record even at 5-5 for the second year in a row after the program produced six winning record in eight seasons.

Now a senior, quarterback Brodie Van Regenmorter returns after completing 42 percent of his 84 passes last season that went for 436 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.

The team's leading rusher also returns in the form of senior Connor Kamerman, who as a junior carried the ball 100 times for 597 yards and eight scores. Kamerman is one of several experienced ball carries for the Warriors, who bring back all but 70 of the 1,120 yards gained on the ground in 2022.

Kamerman was also a force on defense last season as he had the second-most tackles on the team with 73.

The passing game may miss the graduation of Kylar Fritz (32 catches, 509 yards, six touchdowns), but the ball could find the arms of Kansas St. defensive end/tight end Carson Bruhn more in 2023. Fritz also led the team in tackles with 101.

Bruhn's junior season included nine receptions for 136 yards and a pair of scores, but Bruhn's offensive impact in 2022 wasn't near what it was on defense, where he went for 32 tackles, including five for a loss and 2 ½ sacks.