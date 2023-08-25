LE MARS

The Bulldogs hope bigger and better things are in store for the 2023 season.

Le Mars has been trending upward since a 1-6 season in 2020. Le Mars hopes to build off a six-win campaign last fall and bring back several impact playmakers.

While the team graduated 2022’s leading rusher and tackler (Elijah Dougherty) and leading pass-catcher (Connor Jalas), Le Mars does bring back its quarterback in senior Teagen Kasel, wide receiver Andrew Fifita, running back Beau Wadle and senior Nolan Kass.

Returning senior Evan Jalas finished third on the club in tackles last season with 43 ½ (26 solo and 3 ½ for loss).

Kasel completed 100 of 180 passes as a junior for 1,373 yards with 12 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also rushed for over 150 yards and had a rushing score.

Wadle went for 221 rushing yards on 32 carries with a half-dozen touchdowns and added 20 receptions for 342 yards and four TDs.

Le Mars started off 4-1 last season but lost three of its last five starting with a homecoming game against Webster City.

The Bulldogs’ toughest stretch of 2023 appears to start in Week 2 with a home game against Sioux CIty North. After that, Le Mars travels to take on Boyden-Bull/Rock Valley then has MOC-Floyd Valley at home and Spencer away in Week 5.

Kicker Jovany Kabongo moved to America after not playing football in middle school and made the game-winning field goal in one of the Bulldogs’ wins last season.

Though touchdowns are preferable, consistently moving the chains past midfield and giving Kabongo more opportunities at field goals could be a recipe for points after the Bulldogs tallied the most punt yards and third-most punt attempts last season in 4A.

Le Mars also led Class 4A last season in interceptions returned for touchdown with three.

“Every year we want to get to the playoffs and continue to play against the top teams in the state,” said Le Mars third-year head coach Ken Vigdal. “We want to continue the momentum that we built the last two years and continue to win football games.“

Spencer

The Tigers finished the 2022 regular season 7-3, qualifying for the Class 4A playoffs. In the first round, Glenwood knocked off Spencer 38-26.

Several key players return this fall for Jim Tighe, who is entering his 21st year as the Tigers' head coach. They include senior wide receiver Eli Hookfin; senior offensive lineman Lewis Vulk; junior linebacker Adrian Carrillo; senior defensive back Eli Hookfin; junior linebacker Jack Berends and junior defensive lineman Miles Robbins. Also back is senior defensive back Ross Carlson, who was injured in the first game and missed the remainder of the season.

Robbins was the Tigers' second-leading tackler last season with 43.5, which included 34 solo and 11 for losses. Castillo had 35 tackles, including 23 solot and five for losses.

Promising newcomers Tighe cited include seniors Dalton Flikkema, Anthony Young, Ross Carlson, Weston Johnson and Garrett Wirtz and juniors Cael Bruning, Brody Jordan, Tommy Lauck, Preston Pitts, Brady Vreeman and Cole Watson.

"These are all guys who rotated in even though they were not starters," Tighe said.

Tighe sees LeMars as the strong favorite in Spencer's five-team Class 4A district, which also includes Denison-Schleswig, Storm Lake, Spencer and Sioux City West.

The Tigers opened the season with a non-district games at Humboldt.

"We have a very challenging non-district schedule that will allow us to find out a lot about who we are before the district begins," Tighe said.

Storm Lake

The Tornadoes went winless in nine games last season as they were shut out three times and scored seven or less points in three other contests. In seven of the nine games, the Tornadoes allowed 40 or more points.

Storm Lake lost several of its top players from last year's team, but have some key returnees, including senior wide receiver Bachi Keyanye, who caught five balls for 89 yards, and senior linebacker Joey Rice, who recorded 37 tackles, including 21 solo.