Akron-Westfield

Despite losing their leading receiver to graduation, the Westerners return largely in tact from the 2022 season, a campaign that saw Akron-Westfield finish the regular season 1-7.

However, the biggest bright spot for A-W may be running back/linebacker Ian Blowe.

After sweeping the Class 1A throwing events this past spring at the state track and field meet, Blowe returns to the gridiron after getting some Division I looks following a 2022 season that saw him lead the team in carries (114), rushing yards (598), tackles (64), solo tackles (45) and tackles for loss (eight).

Conner Wendel also returns for his senior season after he passed for over 1,000 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 60 percent of his 169 attempts.

At wideout, Lane Kenny (45 catches, 447 yards, two TDs) has moved on, but Akron-Westfield brings back a combined 46 catches for over 500 yards and a pair of scores in senior Jack Terpstra and junior Hayden Wahlberg.

On defense, juniors Kyle Herbert and Tatum Wilken are back after compliing over 35 tackles each last season.

The Westerners' last playoff appearance came in 2018.

Alta-Aurelia

The Warriors finished in fifth place in their Class A district last season, missing out on a playoff berth by one spot, despite a 2-6 regular season record. In 2021, Alta-Aurelia made the playoffs for just the second time in school history.

With some members of that postseason squad still around and looking to guide the Warriors back beyond the regular season, Alta-Aurelia's top returners include starting quarterback Cale Brechwald, who completed 56 percent of his 251 attempts for 1,716 yards and 15 touchdowns, although those did come with a nearly equal number of interceptions (13).

Two of his top targets were lost to graduation in Cade Ahnemann and Kaden Stites, who each had over 30 catches. But the Warriors do return junior Gavin Sleezer (17 receptions, 329 yards, five TDs) and senior DJ Rodriguez (17 catches, 207 yards, three TDs).

On defense, Sleezer is a force for Alta-Aurelia as he finished with the fourth-most tackles in Class A with 95 ½. Rodriguez chipped in 53 ½ as a sophomore to represent another key cog back in lineup on both sides of the ball.

Brechwald also finished second on the team in rushing yards with 240, which came on 81 carries and produced four rushing touchdowns, a team best.

Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley

Kingsley-Pierson and River Valley played as separate 8-player teams last season. In the first year of a football co-op, the neighboring districts have converged and will compete together in 11-player Class A.

Last season, Kingsley-Pierson made the playoffs (its third straight berth) and finished with a 4-6 record. River Valley went winless in eight regular season games.

This year's combined squad is led by senior quarterback Beau Goodwin. As a junior, Goodwin threw for over 2,000 yards, with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 66 completion rate. He also ran for a team-high 484 yards and six more scores on 91 attempts.

Goodwin, however, is in need of new targets as K-P graduated players with all but six of the team's 151 receptions and all but 17 of its 2,070 receiving yards, plus all 30 receiving touchdowns. Likewise, River Valley graduated its top four wideouts, with its leading receiver coming back being sophomore Adlyr Redenius, who had 10 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdowns in 2022.

Goodwin is also K-P's leading returning tackler as he went for 35 ½. Sophomore Tyler Koch had the next-best tally for K-P among returning players with 23. Colton Kurtz returns for his senior season after gong for over 20 tackles.

Senior Cole Thomas could contribute at several positions after he was River Valley's quarterback last season and threw for 775 yards as a junior on 118 attempts with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while also rushing for 171 yards and leading the team in tackles with more than 60 plus two interceptions.

As its own team, River Valley made the playoffs in three seasons, including back-to-back times in 2012 and '13.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

The Hawks were Class A District 1 champions last season after going unbeaten in six district games and reached the playoffs for the third straight season and 11th time in program history.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn finished the season with an 8-3 mark after reaching the Class A playoff quarterfinals, which the Hawks lost in a 27-24 heartbreaker to Woodbury Central in which a fourth-quarter Woodbury Central touchdown was the difference.

With the graduation of the Class of 2022, the Hawks lost one of the most dynamic backfield duos in the state in Kooper Ebel and Travis Kamradt.

Ebel rushed for over 2,500 yards and threw for over 800 more from the quarterback position and went for 38 total touchdowns and also led the team tackles with 78 while Kamradt had over 1,000 rushing yards with 15 scores.

HMS also graduated five of Ebel's top six targets on the outside as the club's leading pass catcher is current junior James Gellerman, who had six catches for 39 yards and a touchdown last fall.

Ethan Wiersma leads the defense.

As a junior in 2022, Wiersma went for over 50 tackles, the most of any returning member of the team.

Gehlen Catholic

During the 1990s, Gehlen Catholic was a mainstay in playoffs, including a state championship in 1995 and runner-up performance the season after.

The Jays are hoping for a similar run in the 2020s after qualifying for the postseason for the second straight season last fall and 16th time in school history. Ultimately, Gehlen bowed out in the second round of the Class A playoffs and finished with an 8-2 record.

If Gehlen is to advance beyond the regular season again under head coach Jeremy Schindler, the squad will have to make up for several key losses to graduation, starting with quarterback Connor Kraft. Kraft had over 1,300 yards in the air with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 202 attempts with a 56 percent completion rate, and he also chipped in over 200 rushing yards and 10 more scores on the ground.

Keaton Bonderson also leaves a gap on the roster after he led the state (all classes) with nine interceptions last season. He also led the team in receiving yards with 679, which came on 50 catches, the team high by more than double, and 11 touchdowns. Bonderson also had over 34 tackles to go with his picks.

However, returning junior Kale Pearson stands to inherit a larger role on the offense, though he had a sizable one as a sophomore after leading the team in carries (157), yards (1,106) and rushing touchdowns (12), with one reaching the end zone from 73 yards out.

Pearson is also a standout on defense as he had 28 ½ tackles (15 solo) in 2022. The Jays also bring back junior Cole McCarty and seniors Gabe Wiltgen, Landen Reuter and Chance Kallsen, all of whom return after having 20-plus tackle seasons last fall.

Westwood

While Westwood is encouraged by two straight playoff appearances, the Rebels may be looking for more in 2023 after finishing 4-5 in each of the last two seasons, both of which included first round exits in the Class A postseason.

It hasn't been a steady upward climb for the program, but it continues to play beyond the regular season about every other season as all five the school's playoff appearances have come after 2012.

Westwood kept things on the ground as it only attempted 53 pass attempts under head coach, though both quarterbacks to combined for that total return in senior Carson Topf and junior Joe Morris.

Though those attempts produced modest team passing numbers (278 yards, one touchdown, six interceptions), the duo did combine for nearly 300 rushing yards.

However, that's a drop in the bucket of the 1,861 rushing yards (fifth-most in Class A) and 22 touchdowns the Rebels lost with the graduation of all-state fullback Jackson Dewald. On the receiving end of Topf and Morris' passes, the club also will have to compensate for the graduation of Lawson Haveman, who had 102 of the team's 278 total receiving yards.

On defense, the Rebels will have to forge ahead without its two leading tacklers from 2022 in Dewald and Thomas Heilman, but return seniors Aiden McDonald and Devin LaBrune, who had 38 tackles each, along with senior Landon Steinhoff, junior Joe Dewald and senior Frank Lewis, who all had 20 or more tackles a season ago.

West Monona

The Spartans went winless in 2022 (0-8) after nabbing the program's first playoff spot since 1993 -- and its third postseason berth overall -- the previous season.

Parker Zima is one of West Monona's top returning players this season as he led the club in tackles last fall with 40 takedowns as a junior. His 26 solo tackles would have nearly been good enough for second-most total tackles as Johnny Fester's total of 28 ranked second on the Spartans a season ago, with 19 of the solo variety.

Laken Bellis, Payton Purgett and Dillon Woodward all return as seniors after recording 20 or more tackles as juniors.

If West Monona looks to get back into playoff contention in Class A, Spartans head coach Bret Doorenbos may see some encouraging signs in returning junior quarterback Chase Lander, who had 627 yards passing on 140 attempts.

However, turnovers crippled West Monona last season the four quarterbacks who saw action for the Spartans combined for 14 interceptions with just one touchdown through the air.

On the ground, Fester and Grant Russell were within one rushing yard yard of each (Fester led the team with 296 yards on the ground) on a near-equal number of carries (Russell had six fewer with 70) as West Monona scored only nine offensive touchdowns in 2022.

Woodbury Central vs Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn football Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's Keevyn Jacobsma faces off against Woodbury Central's Drew Kluender during an Iowa Class A playoff game on Nov. 4.

Woodbury Central

The Wildcats went 11-1 last season and made it to the UNI-Dome for the Class A state playoffs, but fell to eventual state champion Grundy Center.

Still, Woodbury Central won its district and finished the regular season undefeated behind almost 3,500 passing yards by Drew Kluender and nearly 1,500 rushing yards from Max McGill, who also had a team-best 88 tackles.

McGill, however, has since graduated. Kluender is back for his senior season as one of the top returning quarterbacks in Class A under Woodbury Central head coach Kurt Bremer. As a junior, Kluender led Class A in total touchdowns (40), passing touchdowns (37), passing yards (3,419), total offensive yards (3,450), pass completions (200) and pass attempts (335).

Kluender gets his top target back in senior Eric McGill. Eric McGill led Class A last season in receiving touchdowns (16) and receiving yards (1,062) despite not even leading the team in receptions. That went to graduated senior Kyan Schultzen, who had 51 catches.

Defensively, junior Zack Butler is the team's returning leader in tackles (53), which included 44 solo.

Sibley-Ocheyedan

After getting an early-season win in 2022, the Generals stumbled the rest of the way and finished the regular season with a 1-7 record under head coach Mike McCarty.

The Generals, who dropped down to Class A this season, return quarterback Dalton Wingate for his senior season after he passed for 656 yards, although it came with a sub-40 percent completion rate and more interceptions than touchdown passes (10 to six).

Wingate will hope to build upon his connection with senior wideout Riley Getzel, who led the team in catches and receiving yards in 2022 with 20 receptions for 369 yards and five scores.

A pair of standouts on defense are also back as seniors for the Generals in Cassidy Henrichs and Michael Block, who each had over 50 tackles last year.

Sibley-Ocheyedan has qualified for the playoffs twice in school history, those coming in 2010 and 2014.

The Generals have just one win in the last two seasons since posting the program's first winning season since 2010 in 2021 with a 5-3 mark.

South O’Brien

Head coach Mark Fuhrman guided the Wolverines to their fourth straight postseason last season. South O'Brien ended the regular season with a .500 record both overall (4-4) and in district play (3-3) before losing its playoff opener.

The South O'Brien offense preferred to keep the ball on the ground as the team accumulated over 500 more rushing yards (1,275) than passing yards (772), although the quarterback duo of Jacob Van Lith and Justice Frerk did complete over 50 percent of their passes and had seven touchdowns against five interceptions.

Frerk may be in line to take over as signal-caller a senior after Van Lith graduated, as did the team's leading rusher in Justin Paulsen (151 carries, 640 yards), and South O'Brien's top three receiving threats in Boston Riedemann, Hudson Oolman and Sawyer Honkomp. Riedemann led that group with 34 catches for 379 yards as a senior in 2022.

Likewise, there will be plenty of spots on defense to fill after the Wolverines' top 11 tacklers have graduated. Of the returning players, Paulsen's 7 ½ tackles are most among players back, though current senior Cole Cox did make his presence felt last season with an interception and fumble recovery.

Despite the playoff appearance, the four wins in 2022 represented the program's lowest win total since 2018 as the school has enjoyed mostly winning seasons over the past decade-plus. Eight of the Wolverines' nine playoff berths have come after 2010.

