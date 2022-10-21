 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abracadabra: Moville Woodbury Central makes Paullina South O'Brien's offense disappear 42-0

A suffocating defense helped Moville Woodbury Central handle Paullina South O'Brien 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

In recent action on October 7, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Neola Tri-Center and Paullina South O'Brien took on Akron-Westfield on October 7 at Akron-Westfield High School. Click here for a recap

