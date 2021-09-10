Akron-Westfield cancels check from Marcus MMCRU 33-14

Akron-Westfield trucked Marcus MMCRU on the road to a 33-14 victory on September 10 in Iowa football action.

The Westerners broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-14 lead over the Royals.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Westerners opened with a 14-6 advantage over the Royals through the first quarter.

