Akron-Westfield nets nifty victory over Marcus MMCRU 21-20

Akron-Westfield fans held their breath in an uneasy 21-20 victory over Marcus MMCRU in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Marcus MMCRU, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Akron-Westfield through the end of the first quarter.
The Royals climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 12-0 lead at intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Westerners pulled off a stirring 21-8 fourth quarter to trip the Royals.
Last season, Akron-Westfield and Marcus MMCRU faced off on September 10, 2021 at Akron-Westfield High School. Click here for a recap
