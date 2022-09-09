Akron-Westfield nets nifty victory over Marcus MMCRU 21-20

Akron-Westfield fans held their breath in an uneasy 21-20 victory over Marcus MMCRU in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Marcus MMCRU, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Akron-Westfield through the end of the first quarter.

The Royals climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 12-0 lead at intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Westerners pulled off a stirring 21-8 fourth quarter to trip the Royals.

