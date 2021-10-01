 Skip to main content
Akron-Westfield pushes over Hinton 45-28

Akron-Westfield dumped Hinton 45-28 on October 1 in Iowa football action.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 45-28 tie.

The Westerners roared over the Blackhawks when the fourth quarter began 37-20.

The Westerners registered a 23-14 advantage at intermission over the Blackhawks.

The Westerners opened with an 8-0 advantage over the Blackhawks through the first quarter.

