Alta-Aurelia baffles Akron-Westfield 14-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Akron-Westfield as it was blanked 14-0 by Alta-Aurelia in Iowa high school football on September 2.

Alta-Aurelia drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Akron-Westfield after the first quarter.

Alta-Aurelia darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

