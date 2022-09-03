 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alta-Aurelia baffles Akron-Westfield 14-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Akron-Westfield as it was blanked 14-0 by Alta-Aurelia in Iowa high school football on September 2.

Alta-Aurelia drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Akron-Westfield after the first quarter.

Alta-Aurelia darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

