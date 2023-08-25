Kingsley-Pierson was shaken, but pushed past Alta-Aurelia for a 27-7 victory on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Alta-Aurelia, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Kingsley-Pierson through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Kingsley-Pierson darted ahead over Alta-Aurelia when the fourth quarter began 14-7.

Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Warriors 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

