 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ames' rally caps fit just right in beating Sioux City S.C. North 27-14
0 Comments

Ames' rally caps fit just right in beating Sioux City S.C. North 27-14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ames staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 27-14 win over Sioux City S.C. North during this Iowa football game.

The gap remained the same through the second and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

The start wasn't the problem for Sioux City S.C. North, who began with a 7-0 edge over Ames through the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: OABCIG vs Spirit Lake football action

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News