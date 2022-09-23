 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ankeny Centennial squeaks past Sioux City S.C. East in tight tilt 31-28

Ankeny Centennial fans held their breath in an uneasy 31-28 victory over Sioux City S.C. East on September 23 in Iowa football.

Sioux City S.C. East authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Ankeny Centennial at the end of the first quarter.

The Jaguars' offense moved in front for a 14-13 lead over the Black Raiders at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Ankeny Centennial and Sioux City S.C. East locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Jaguars held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

