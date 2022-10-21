 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Avoca AHSTW delivers smashing punch to stump Sloan Westwood 46-21

Avoca AHSTW raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 46-21 win over Sloan Westwood in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Avoca AHSTW and Sloan Westwood settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Vikings' offense moved in front for a 20-14 lead over the Rebels at the intermission.

Avoca AHSTW darted to a 26-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-7 stretch over the final quarter.

