Presented By Hard Rock SportsBook Sioux City

Beginning was the end: Moville Woodbury Central opens an early gap to jar Logan-Magnolia 41-6

A swift early pace pushed Moville Woodbury Central past Logan-Magnolia Friday 41-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2.

Moville Woodbury Central charged in front of Logan-Magnolia 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats' offense thundered in front for a 33-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Moville Woodbury Central steamrolled to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and Logan-Magnolia faced off on September 3, 2021 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For more, click here.

