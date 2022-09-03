Beginning was the end: Moville Woodbury Central opens an early gap to jar Logan-Magnolia 41-6

A swift early pace pushed Moville Woodbury Central past Logan-Magnolia Friday 41-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2.

Moville Woodbury Central charged in front of Logan-Magnolia 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats' offense thundered in front for a 33-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Moville Woodbury Central steamrolled to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.