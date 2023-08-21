SIOUX CITY — If nothing else, the seniors on the Bishop Heelan Crusaders would like nothing more than to return the storied program to its successful roots.

And the Crusaders think they have the tools to do so after last season saw Heelan go 2-7 after going for three wins total the previous three seasons.

"We've had a good start," said second-year Heelan head coach Jon LaFleur. "I don't think anybody is where they want to be this early, but the kids are working hard and have been doing so over the offseason.

"Discipline is the most important thing to me -- and us -- this season. We have a really unique senior class. There's about 17 or 18 of them, and for them to have stuck with it after what they've gone through the past few seasons says a lot about their integrity and character. They want to win and have put the work in. Hopefully, as coaches, we can help them get to where they want."

2023 Bishop Heelan football captains Bishop Heelan's Sir Brandon Watts (3), left, Isaiah Favors (4), Quinn Olson (5), James Cleary (69), right, are shown at the team's media day.

Quarterback Quinn Olson returns for his senior campaign after throwing for 880 yards with a 54 percent completion percentage on 163 attempts with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

"I'm feeling really confident," Olson said. "We're sharper mentally this year. And I'm trying to be a better leader, and be more vocal. I think we're physically ready, we just need to mentally get locked in to do our jobs."

Olson is joined in the backfield by classmate Isaiah Favors, who led the Crusaders in rushing attempts (108), yards (704) and rushing touchdowns (four) last season. Olson finished second in ground yards with 255, and returning senior Ricky Feauto added another 131 yards.

"We're feeling good," Favors said. "We have a lot of returning players. We're really focused on playing the game from a mental standpoint and being disciplined. We've been down from that standpoint in the past with penalties and things like that.

"Otherwise, we've been busy in the weight room. As seniors, we've tried to stay intense and play physically and aggressively."

Bishop Heelan vs Sioux Center football Heelan's Quinn Olson carries the ball for a 66-yard touchdown against Sioux Center in a Oct. 7 game.

Bishop Heelan vs Sioux Center football Bishop Heelan's Isaiah Favors carries the ball for in a Oct. 7 game vs. Sioux Center. Favors returns for his season season with the Crusaders …

Heelan's top six receivers are all back as well to compliment Olson.

That group was led last season by Sir Brandon Watts and George Tsiobanos, who each had over 220 receiving yards. Watts led the team with 23 catches while Tsiobanos and returning senior tight end Kannon Bork each had 19.

"I think it's going to be a good year," said Watts. "We're a lot further along this year than we were this time last year. We think about some of those losses to push us and keep practice intense. But at the same time, we have to move past that.

"This year, we're a little more focused."

Bork turned his catches into 183 yards and a score.

The defense also returns a major statistical leader in senior Joey Fiitzsimmons, who led the 2022 Crusaders with 46 ½ tackles as a junior.

"I like that we have a lot of juniors and seniors that are stepping up into a bigger role this year than what they've had," said junior right guard/defensive end James Cleary. "We have a lot of talented guys, and we're going to do our best up front to protect those guys.

"Every practice has been a competition for a varsity spot. We're taking things personally. Every single down, every single rep."

2023 Bishop Heelan football team 2023 Bishop Heelan football team is shown at the team's media day on Aug. 12.

With four state titles in the program’s past, the Crusaders are tied for 11th-most in state history.

"The history of the program sets a goal for us," Favors said. "(Coach LaFleur) pushes us."

But for as far away from collecting another title as it may have seemed at times over the past few seasons, the players on the Crusaders’ roster seem to think that more bites at the championship apple will come sooner rather than later for a program that has the fourth-most state title game appearances with 13.

"We've been through a few disappointing years," Olson said. "But I think we're ready to get Heelan back to where it was."

"The players have to understand, though, that this is their year," said LaFleur. "They know what's expected of them. This isn't the 1970 or 1980 Crusaders. Winning is expected, but it doesn't come easy, so we'll get out of it what we put in."