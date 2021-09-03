Blank check: Missouri Valley writes off Lawton-Bronson 26-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Missouri Valley followed in overpowering Lawton-Bronson 26-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.
The Big Reds opened with a 26-0 advantage over the Eagles through the first quarter.
