Blank check: Remsen St. Mary's writes off Fort Dodge St. Edmond with nothing but zeroes 63-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Remsen St. Mary's' 63-0 blanking of Fort Dodge St. Edmond in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Remsen St. Mary's opened with a 21-0 advantage over Fort Dodge St. Edmond through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Gaels' expense.

Remsen St. Mary's jumped to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

