 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blowout: Spencer puts together statement win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 49-14
0 Comments

Blowout: Spencer puts together statement win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 49-14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Spencer's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 49-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared up on Sioux City S.C. East in a football game . For more, click here.

Spencer jumped on top in front of Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 49-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

Spencer's offense pulled ahead to a 35-7 lead over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Tigers a 21-7 lead over the Crusaders.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Dakota Valley vs Lennox football highlights

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News