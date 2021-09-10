Blowout: Spencer puts together statement win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 49-14

Spencer's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 49-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.
Spencer jumped on top in front of Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 49-7 to begin the fourth quarter.
Spencer's offense pulled ahead to a 35-7 lead over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic at halftime.
The first quarter gave the Tigers a 21-7 lead over the Crusaders.
