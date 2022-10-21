Boxed in: Remsen St. Mary's' defense bottles Audubon's attack 76-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Audubon as it was blanked 76-0 by Remsen St. Mary's on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Remsen St. Mary's struck in front of Audubon 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks' offense stormed in front for a 55-0 lead over the Wheelers at halftime.

Remsen St. Mary's breathed fire to a 61-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.