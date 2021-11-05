Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley hammers Sergeant Bluff-Luton into submission 50-14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley controlled the action to earn a strong 50-14 win against Sergeant Bluff-Luton for an Iowa high school football victory on November 5.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's force showed as it carried a 43-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Nighthawks kept a 27-14 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley opened with a 21-7 advantage over Sergeant Bluff-Luton through the first quarter.

